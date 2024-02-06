Colleagues recall late Southeast Missouri State professor's legacy

Henry M. Sessoms Sr. is being remembered by former Southeast Missouri State University colleagues for his longtime steady chairmanship of the school's English department and for his enthusiasm.

"He was in his element as department chair, was a good administrator and ran the department smoothly," said John Bierk, who taught modern American literature at SEMO in his 30-year tenure, adding a fast friendship developed between them once Sessoms arrived on campus to teach in the early 1960s.

Sessoms, a Nashville, Tennessee, native, chaired Southeast's Department of English from 1968 to 1993 and retired in 1999 after 38 years on SEMO's faculty.

The educator, instrumental in establishing the university's Missouri London program in 1982 -- which allowed Southeast students to study with SEMO faculty in England -- died Saturday at age 86 after a year of declining health.

"We were a pretty provincial college when I started at Southeast," said former department colleague Robert Hamblin, who founded the Center for William Faulkner Studies on campus.

"Thanks in some measure to Henry's efforts, Southeast obtained an international connection with the London program, giving us a much broader perspective."

Sessoms also served for two years as director of SEMO's Center for International Studies.