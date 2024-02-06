The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a Saint Francis Medical Center-affiliated trauma surgeon whose plane was reported missing.

Dr. Steven Schumacher, 63, was flying alone and probably crashed, the Coast Guard said.

Schumacher was flying his twin-engine Piper Aztec. He flew out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport about 7 p.m. Wednesday, airport manager Bruce Loy said.

He fueled up his plane before taking off, Loy said.

Steven Schumacher

Schumacher was scheduled to land at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gonzales, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard news release said Schumacher’s family reported him overdue two hours later.

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said an online flight tracker showed the plane’s last location was some 440 miles past Louisiana’s coast, about 50 feet above the water at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Schumacher never checked onto the Houston air traffic control center’s frequency and didn’t respond to attempts to contact him.