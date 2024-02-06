All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 18, 2019

Coast Guard, Mexican navy search for missing pilot, had ties to Cape Girardeau

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a Saint Francis Medical Center-affiliated trauma surgeon whose plane was reported missing. Dr. Steven Schumacher, 63, was flying alone and probably crashed, the Coast Guard said...

By Mark Bliss and Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian
Dr. Steven Schumacher's Piper Aztec is seen in this undated photo.
Dr. Steven Schumacher's Piper Aztec is seen in this undated photo.FlightAware.com

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a Saint Francis Medical Center-affiliated trauma surgeon whose plane was reported missing.

Dr. Steven Schumacher, 63, was flying alone and probably crashed, the Coast Guard said.

Schumacher was flying his twin-engine Piper Aztec. He flew out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport about 7 p.m. Wednesday, airport manager Bruce Loy said.

He fueled up his plane before taking off, Loy said.

Steven Schumacher
Steven Schumacher

Schumacher was scheduled to land at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gonzales, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard news release said Schumacher’s family reported him overdue two hours later.

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said an online flight tracker showed the plane’s last location was some 440 miles past Louisiana’s coast, about 50 feet above the water at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Schumacher never checked onto the Houston air traffic control center’s frequency and didn’t respond to attempts to contact him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A U.S. Coast Guard plane and a Mexican navy vessel were engaged in the search for the missing plane and pilot.

Schumacher was a surgeon with Cape Trauma Specialists, a Saint Francis Medical Center partner, Maryann Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said in an emailed statement Thursday to the Southeast Missourian.

According to the statement, “Saint Francis Medical Center is keeping the Schumacher family in our thoughts and prayers as the search continues for him and his private aircraft.”

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website indicates Schumacher was certified as a private pilot in January 2016 and was qualified to pilot single- and multi-engine aircraft. According to FAA records, the most recent airworthiness certificate for Schumacher’s aircraft, manufactured in 1977, was issued in September 2017.

Piper Aztec aircraft similar to the one Schumacher was flying were built between 1952 and 1981 and can carry a pilot and up to five passengers. They have a cruising speed of 172 mph and a range of about 1,500 miles.

According to online information, Schumacher graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1990.

He did his residency at the LSU Medical Center Charity Hospital before completing a fellowship at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Surgical Critical Care at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2008.

Loy, the airport manager, said Schumacher leased hangar space from the city and listed a billing address of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Associated Press provided information for this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy