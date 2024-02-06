Club news 9-30-18

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met on Sept. 6th at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson. Mary Klaproth presided over the meeting. Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighters FCE Club, gave the devotion, Waste Not, Want Not. JoAnn Hahs, in the absence of the secretary, Agnes Wachter, took the roll call and recorded the minutes. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report which is on file. Membership dues are to be paid to Rehak by Oct. 1.
Strickland gave a report on the National FCE Conference which was held in Austin, Texas, in July. She stated she learned a lot of new information and enjoyed the conference. There are two new Hearth Fires, #68 Someone's in the Home ... Eating Healthy Food and #69 Asking for a Friend ... How Does Aging Affect my Senses? The National FCE Conference will be held in St. Louis or St. Charles in 2019. Missouri FCE members are encouraged to attend the conference. Scholarships will be available for first-time attendees to cover the $350 registration fee.
Linda Thompson reported on a successful FCE-sponsored trip to The Muny on June 28 to see "Singing in the Rain." 44 people attended and enjoyed the musical.
JoAnn Hahs, chairperson of the scholarship committee, reported she has received one application for the scholarship. Applications for the $300 scholarship need to be received by Oct. 20. For more information, Hahs can be contacted at (573) 266-3392.
Barbara Barks reported on the MAFCE Annual Conference held Aug. 27 through 29 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Barks stated she felt it was one of the best conferences she has attended. The workshops were informative and the banquet speaker had an inspirational message. The MAFCE State Board has decided to discontinue participating in Child Advocacy Day in the coming years.
Strickland, chairperson of the nominating committee, reported Barks has agreed to be treasurer and Hahs agreed to be secretary. A president-elect is still needed. The new officers will be assume their duties in 2019.
Barks is chairperson of the membership committee along with Jobyna Daume and Donna Woolsey. Barks will be calling a meeting later to determine who will receive membership pins at the Dec. 6 Council Meeting.
The Fall District meeting will be held Thursday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, beginning with registration at 9 a.m. and the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Members attending are to bring an item for a silent auction. Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Club will furnish centerpieces to later be given away as door prizes. Cape Girardeau County is responsible for the noon blessing and the 50/50 changes. The cost is $15 and the deadline to register was Sept. 24.
The next council meeting will be on Dec. 6 beginning with registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starting at 10 a.m. Membership pins will be given out and officers will be installed. Kage FCE Club is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna Woolsey hosted the Sept. 13 meeting of Town & Country FCE Club at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. There were 11 members and one guest, Rosilyn DeSpain, in attendance.
Donna Woolsey gave the devotion entitled, "A Guy Called Bill." Roll call was answered by, "How we take care of ourselves and what makes us happy?"
The minutes and correspondence were read, and the treasury report was reported and approved. Pennies for Friendship were collected. Mary Klaproth completed a trivia calendar for October as a fundraiser. Karen Murphy had a game where each statement represented some part of a person.
Klaproth reported on the MAFCE State meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri. It was voted to discontinue Child Advocacy Day due to lack of interest. Klaproth gave information that FCE Scholarship forms were available and Alene Hamilton was given a form for her grandson to complete.
Darlene McCain reported on the Sept. 6 Council meeting. Fall District meeting will be held on Thursday at Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Registration is from 9. to 9:30 a.m. Town & Country FCE will supply a table decoration to be used later as a door prize. There will be eight members and possibly two additional members attending from Town and Country Club.
The club will be attending church on Sunday, Oct. 7, at New McKendree United Methodist Church and eating brunch at Cracker Barrel immediately following the services.
Bingo prizes were collected and delivered to The Lutheran Home for the September community project. October project will be supplying Halloween treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Treatment Center. Klaproth will purchase the treat bags and each member will bring treats for the bags. The club will host a Halloween Party at Parkview State School, with plans to be finalized at the next meeting.
Sew Day for the Autism project will be Sept. 25, at the Extension Center with a start time of 9 a.m. Military Christmas cards will continue to be sent. Each member is to bring 10 cards to the next meeting.
McCain gave the program on "Taking Care of Yourself -- and Happiness."
The October meeting will be at Linda Thompson's home. Alene Hamilton will have the program on "Square Foot Gardening."
Club Out will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at El Torero in Jackson.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.