Club news 9-30-18

Cape Girardeau County FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met on Sept. 6th at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson. Mary Klaproth presided over the meeting. Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighters FCE Club, gave the devotion, Waste Not, Want Not. JoAnn Hahs, in the absence of the secretary, Agnes Wachter, took the roll call and recorded the minutes. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report which is on file. Membership dues are to be paid to Rehak by Oct. 1.

Strickland gave a report on the National FCE Conference which was held in Austin, Texas, in July. She stated she learned a lot of new information and enjoyed the conference. There are two new Hearth Fires, #68 Someone's in the Home ... Eating Healthy Food and #69 Asking for a Friend ... How Does Aging Affect my Senses? The National FCE Conference will be held in St. Louis or St. Charles in 2019. Missouri FCE members are encouraged to attend the conference. Scholarships will be available for first-time attendees to cover the $350 registration fee.

Linda Thompson reported on a successful FCE-sponsored trip to The Muny on June 28 to see "Singing in the Rain." 44 people attended and enjoyed the musical.

JoAnn Hahs, chairperson of the scholarship committee, reported she has received one application for the scholarship. Applications for the $300 scholarship need to be received by Oct. 20. For more information, Hahs can be contacted at (573) 266-3392.

Barbara Barks reported on the MAFCE Annual Conference held Aug. 27 through 29 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Barks stated she felt it was one of the best conferences she has attended. The workshops were informative and the banquet speaker had an inspirational message. The MAFCE State Board has decided to discontinue participating in Child Advocacy Day in the coming years.

Strickland, chairperson of the nominating committee, reported Barks has agreed to be treasurer and Hahs agreed to be secretary. A president-elect is still needed. The new officers will be assume their duties in 2019.

Barks is chairperson of the membership committee along with Jobyna Daume and Donna Woolsey. Barks will be calling a meeting later to determine who will receive membership pins at the Dec. 6 Council Meeting.

The Fall District meeting will be held Thursday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, beginning with registration at 9 a.m. and the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Members attending are to bring an item for a silent auction. Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Club will furnish centerpieces to later be given away as door prizes. Cape Girardeau County is responsible for the noon blessing and the 50/50 changes. The cost is $15 and the deadline to register was Sept. 24.

The next council meeting will be on Dec. 6 beginning with registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starting at 10 a.m. Membership pins will be given out and officers will be installed. Kage FCE Club is in charge of the arrangements.