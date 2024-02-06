All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2019

Club news 9-29-19

The Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Sept. 19 at the home of Beverly Meyer. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. Jackie Kurre led the members in singing. The devotional, given by Meyer was title "Listening" and "Proverbs." Each member answered roll call by telling what her most dreaded household chore is and her favorite spice...

Melva Floyd displayed a satin and silk native outfit her husband Walter brought back from Korea during the Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE September meeting.
Melva Floyd displayed a satin and silk native outfit her husband Walter brought back from Korea during the Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE September meeting.Submitted

Lamplighter FCE Club

The Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Sept. 19 at the home of Beverly Meyer. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. Jackie Kurre led the members in singing. The devotional, given by Meyer was title "Listening" and "Proverbs." Each member answered roll call by telling what her most dreaded household chore is and her favorite spice.

Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Margaret Friese read the June minutes. There were no minutes for August since only two members were in attendance. Both the June minutes and treasurer's report were approved and placed on file.

Members were encouraged to attend the upcoming fall district meeting Tuesday. Lamplighter's will furnish center pieces. Reservations must be called in, and the cost $15. Doris Dace will give a program on aprons, and Carla Jordan will give a program as well. Sebaugh accepted member applications for the year 2020. Weighted blanket sew day will be Oct. 22.

Verla Mangels gave a program about seasoning with less sodium. Friese gave a second program about what to do with your stuff.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by the hostess.

The Oct. 17 meeting will be held in Sebaugh's home at 1 p.m.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by President Betty Dellinger.

A poem, "Homemakers Prayer," by Polly Thornton was recited by Marilyn Retherford.

Club members answered the roll call: Have you ever picked cotton? Some members said they have, if only for decorative purposes.

Deb Baughn read the minutes from the last meeting, and Retherford then gave the treasurers report. Both were accepted as read.

Dellinger gave an update on what is still needed for the Christmas baskets for the Elks giveaway Dec. 12.

She reminded members the club yard sale will be Oct. 24 and 25 with set up Oct. 23.

Five club members played Bingo at the Veterans Home on Aug. 26.

Dellinger then discussed the fall district meeting to be held Oct. 1 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Barbara Barks then gave the program on South Korea. Many interesting facts about South Korea were discussed and learned from her program. Melva Floyd displayed a satin and silk native outfit her husband Walter brought back from Korea.

After coins for friendship and flower fund was collected, the meeting was adjourned followed by a meal of Korean foods the members brought and shared. All were authentic and good.

The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.

-- From staff reports

