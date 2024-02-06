Club news 9-29-19

Lamplighter FCE Club

The Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Sept. 19 at the home of Beverly Meyer. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. Jackie Kurre led the members in singing. The devotional, given by Meyer was title "Listening" and "Proverbs." Each member answered roll call by telling what her most dreaded household chore is and her favorite spice.

Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Margaret Friese read the June minutes. There were no minutes for August since only two members were in attendance. Both the June minutes and treasurer's report were approved and placed on file.

Members were encouraged to attend the upcoming fall district meeting Tuesday. Lamplighter's will furnish center pieces. Reservations must be called in, and the cost $15. Doris Dace will give a program on aprons, and Carla Jordan will give a program as well. Sebaugh accepted member applications for the year 2020. Weighted blanket sew day will be Oct. 22.

Verla Mangels gave a program about seasoning with less sodium. Friese gave a second program about what to do with your stuff.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by the hostess.

The Oct. 17 meeting will be held in Sebaugh's home at 1 p.m.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by President Betty Dellinger.

A poem, "Homemakers Prayer," by Polly Thornton was recited by Marilyn Retherford.