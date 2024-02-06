Club news 9-26-21

Kage FCE

The Kage FCE Club met on Sept. 9 at Cape Senior Citizens Center. The meeting was called to order by JoByna Daume, president.

Daume gave a devotional titled "do something to bring gladness to someone."

Barbara Marshall led the members in singing "God Bless America" in remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. For roll call, each member recounted where they where when the attacks occurred.

Jo Dixon and Marshall attended the ZOOM meeting at the Missouri Extension Office.

Sarah Ross and Daume attended the dinner for the Safe House for Women volunteers.