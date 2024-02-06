All sections
NewsSeptember 25, 2021

Club news 9-26-21

The Kage FCE Club met on Sept. 9 at Cape Senior Citizens Center. The meeting was called to order by JoByna Daume, president. Daume gave a devotional titled "do something to bring gladness to someone." Barbara Marshall led the members in singing "God Bless America" in remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. For roll call, each member recounted where they where when the attacks occurred...

Kage FCE

The Kage FCE Club met on Sept. 9 at Cape Senior Citizens Center. The meeting was called to order by JoByna Daume, president.

Daume gave a devotional titled "do something to bring gladness to someone."

Barbara Marshall led the members in singing "God Bless America" in remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. For roll call, each member recounted where they where when the attacks occurred.

Jo Dixon and Marshall attended the ZOOM meeting at the Missouri Extension Office.

Sarah Ross and Daume attended the dinner for the Safe House for Women volunteers.

Marshall, Daume and Dixon worked at the Autism weighted blanket day. There were 44 blankets made. Prior to the workshops, members cut fabric into strips at their May meeting and also in their homes.

Dixon was to attend the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Sept. 21 through 23.

Mary Klaproth told the club that the Fall district meeting will be Oct. 12 at Doniphan Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri. It will be hosted by Ripley County.

The community project for October will be to provide supplies to assist in cost of preparing Thanksgiving dinner served by Salvation Army.

The program of the month presented by Dixon was titled "boosting your immune system." Five Factors discussed were eating well, sufficient sleep, reducing stress, no smoking and regular exercise.

-- From staff reports

