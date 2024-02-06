All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2017
Club news 8-27-17
American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the American Legion Hall with 13 members present. Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer. The treasurer's report was given by Donna Hinze and the minutes by Mildred Varvell were read and approved...

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the American Legion Hall with 13 members present.

Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer.

The treasurer's report was given by Donna Hinze and the minutes by Mildred Varvell were read and approved.

The auxiliary bingo and 50-50 drawing at the July 4 picnic brought $230 into the auxiliary treasury.

Vickie Watling, reporting for S.A.L.T., announced Senior Info Day will be Sept. 7 at the Eagles Club. Agenda includes lunch, useful information from vendors and a speaker.

Items were collected for the Amen Center and school supplies were collected for Jefferson Elementary School.

Kern read a letter from a veteran who has custody of his three children and is in need of twin mattresses and a couch. We voted to contribute $500.

Greeting cards, such as get well and missing you were signed and will be mailed.

The membership dues for 2018 will remain at $25.

The auxiliary will have poster and membership applications available at the SEMO District Fair held Sept. 9 through 16.

-- From staff reports

Community News
