Club news 8-27-17

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the American Legion Hall with 13 members present.

Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer.

The treasurer's report was given by Donna Hinze and the minutes by Mildred Varvell were read and approved.

The auxiliary bingo and 50-50 drawing at the July 4 picnic brought $230 into the auxiliary treasury.

Vickie Watling, reporting for S.A.L.T., announced Senior Info Day will be Sept. 7 at the Eagles Club. Agenda includes lunch, useful information from vendors and a speaker.