Club news 8-27-17

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the American Legion Hall with 13 members present.
Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer.
The treasurer's report was given by Donna Hinze and the minutes by Mildred Varvell were read and approved.
The auxiliary bingo and 50-50 drawing at the July 4 picnic brought $230 into the auxiliary treasury.
Vickie Watling, reporting for S.A.L.T., announced Senior Info Day will be Sept. 7 at the Eagles Club. Agenda includes lunch, useful information from vendors and a speaker.
Items were collected for the Amen Center and school supplies were collected for Jefferson Elementary School.
Kern read a letter from a veteran who has custody of his three children and is in need of twin mattresses and a couch. We voted to contribute $500.
Greeting cards, such as get well and missing you were signed and will be mailed.
The membership dues for 2018 will remain at $25.
The auxiliary will have poster and membership applications available at the SEMO District Fair held Sept. 9 through 16.
-- From staff reports
