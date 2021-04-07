Club news 7-4-21

The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting was held on June 8 at the Chamber of Commerce meeting room in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hosted by Butler County. The theme of the meeting was "Staying Anchored in FCE." Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Registration and morning refreshments were handled by Butler County. Phyllis Flanigan, Butler County FCE president, welcomed the group to Poplar Bluff. The pledges were led by Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE president. JoAnn Hahs, Southeast District Director pro tem, presided over the meeting. She introduced Dana Harris, MAFCE state president, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE state vice president, Edna Crain and Betty Schalk, former state presidents and now serving on the National Board. Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE president, gave the Thought for the Day. Roll call was handled by Ripley County with 31 members in attendance and guests included Dana Harris, MAFCE state president, from Fulton, Missouri, and Jennifer Williams, University of Missouri Extension CES/CED with Carter County.
During the business meeting it was approved to give $50 to speakers for the district meetings. It was approved to give one scholarship to cover the cost of registration and the cost of one night's lodging to one FCE member each from Butler, Cape Giraradeu and Ripley counties. Recipe testing was discussed and Butler County recently tested recipes with a reimbursement of $200 to the county. The next time recipe testing is done it will be the turn for Cape Girardeau or Ripley counties to test recipes. There was a opening for the position of Southeast District Director to be filled. Phyllis Flanigan was nominated and elected to serve as Southeast District Director. By-laws of the organization were read by JoAnn Hahs to be voted on at the MAFCE Conference.
Dana Harris, MAFCE state president, presented the morning program which was a PowerPoint titled, Staying Anchored in FCE. Klaproth presented information on the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 22 and 23. She encouraged members to attend the conference to be held at the Holiday Inn East. Scholarships are available. The following four workshops will be presented: A workshop on dealing with stress; Can you teach an old dog new tricks?; A workshop on the bicentennial of Missouri; and the country to be studied in 2022 is Iceland. Adelaide and Robert Parsons will present the program on their recent trip to Iceland illustrated with slides.
Dana Harris presented years of membership certificates to the following Cape Girardeau County FCE Members: Verla Mangels, 60 years; Linda Thompson, 55 years'; Barbara Schaffner, 50 years; Melva Floyd, 45 years; Marilyn Retherford, 25 years; and Sarah Ross, 10 years; the Town and Country FCE Club 55 years.
The following FCE members received membership certificates from Butler County: Shirlene Nelson and Betty Schalk, 40 years; Edna Crain and June Romine, 35 years; Jane Arnold, 20 years; Sue Vaughn, 15 years; Virginia Crafford and Nora Davis, 10 years.
Members were given time to bid on silent auction items.
Jennifer Williams, University of Missouri Extension CS/CED with Carter County, presented the afternoon program on Estate planning: What's the worst that can happen?
Door prizes were handled by Verla Mangels and Linda Thompson. Sue Vaughn, of Poplar Bluff, won the 50/50 with half of the money going to the winner in the amount of $77.50 and half of the money going to the state.
Butler County handled the silent auction with each of the three counties receiving $128 from the auction.
The Fall District FCE Meeting will be handled by Ripley County in October.
Lamplighters FCE met May 20 at the home of Verla Mangels. President Judy Strickland presided over the meeting. The pledges of allegiance to the U.S. and Missouri flags and the Club Collect were repeated. Mangels read two devotional thoughts titled, Golden Gossipers and A friend loves at all times. Six members answered the roll call by telling a healthy food they liked.
During the business meeting the minutes were read, approved and placed on file. Mangels volunteered to get a centerpiece for the June 8 Spring District Meeting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Looking ahead at other upcoming date, members were reminded the NAFCE Conference will be by Zoom in July (the exact date is to be announced,) the MAFCE Conference will be held Sept. 21 through 23 in Columbia, Missouri.
Linda Sebaugh presented five ways to boost your immunity: 1. Eat well; 2. Sleep 3. Reduce stress; 4. Stop smoking and 5. Exercise. This was information garnered at the leader training held in March. She also described the healing powers of foods that were listed in Hearth Fire #27, "The Power of Healing Foods." The top ranked foods are apples, apricots, bananas, beans, blueberries, broccoli, carrots, citrus fruits, prunes, pumpkins, spinach, tomatoes, yogurt and dark chocolate.
Before the hostess served refreshments, Bev Meyer taught members to play an easy card game called "Sevens."
Dodie Eisenhauer won a bag of pecans as the hostess gift.
On June 13, members of the Lamplighters Club gathered at the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge parking lot to begin their journey to The River House Winery in Scott City. Upon arrival and after finding an ideal spot for seating, members were able to watch two barges pass in the Mississippi River. They decided that traveling the river takes quite different skills than driving on a road.
Once meals were ordered, an abbreviated business meeting was held. Minutes were read and approved, treasurer's report given and the door prize bill for the FCE Spring District Meeting was turned in. Members shared highlights from that meeting, including that Mangels received a 60-year membership certificate. It was shared that Strickland was doing exceedingly well in her recovery from knee surgery. Members have been busy preparing materials and sewing items for the Autism project. It was reported that 52 blankets are ready to be stuffed at the next sew day.
Since June is the club's birthday month, gifts were exchanged. They ranged from candy to Christmas ornaments, party items to wash clothes.
The July 15 club meeting will begin at the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and then tour the former Train Depot and other spot of interest in the town before returning to the church for a program on the history of Oak Ridge and refreshments of ice cream and toppings.
