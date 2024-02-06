All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2022

Club news 7-31-22

The Town and Country FCE Club met July 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center for an indoor picnic with family members as guests. Darlene McCain and Brenda Pender were in charge of arrangements. The club purchased fried chicken and members brought various side dishes...

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met July 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center for an indoor picnic with family members as guests. Darlene McCain and Brenda Pender were in charge of arrangements. The club purchased fried chicken and members brought various side dishes.

After dinner, all played 10 Bingo games, each winner received a gold dollar and a sweet pastry. Winner of the cover up received five gold dollars. Lois Seabaugh texted Mary Klaproth in Portland, Oregon, who was attending the NAFCE Conference, regarding the club meeting.

A short business meeting followed. Roll call was taken and minutes from the June meeting were read and approved. Pender gave the treasurer's report. Dues will be paid at the August 11 meeting along with nominations for officers for 2023.

Judy Niswonger won the hostess gift as she was the first member to arrive at the picnic.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. August 11 in the home of Linda Thompson. Klaproth will present the program. She will give highlights of the National FCE Conference she attended in Portland, Oregon, with the theme being Be the Spark that Ignites FCE. Plans will be made at this meeting for the back-to-school party for Cottonwood Treatment Center.

-- From staff reports

Community News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

