Club news 7-31-22

A short business meeting followed. Roll call was taken and minutes from the June meeting were read and approved. Pender gave the treasurer's report. Dues will be paid at the August 11 meeting along with nominations for officers for 2023.

Judy Niswonger won the hostess gift as she was the first member to arrive at the picnic.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. August 11 in the home of Linda Thompson. Klaproth will present the program. She will give highlights of the National FCE Conference she attended in Portland, Oregon, with the theme being Be the Spark that Ignites FCE. Plans will be made at this meeting for the back-to-school party for Cottonwood Treatment Center.

