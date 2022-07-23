Club news 7-24-22

For the club's July project, personal items and cleaning supplies were collected and will be taken to Safe House. The August project will supplying a teacher(s) with items to aid in the classroom.

In new business, it was voted on to purchase a Missouri flag, with pole and stand, for the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The cost would be shared with the center and given in memory of Inez Statler.

Judy Herbst presented the program "Proper behavior." She gave ideas on how to have an interesting conversation, receive and give criticism and compliments, how to behave in various social functions and overall on the art of polishing our social Ps and Qs. The when and where to use cell phones was also discussed.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the senior center. Jo Dixon will present the program on arthritis.

