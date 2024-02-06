All sections
NewsJune 26, 2021

Club news 6-27-21

Five members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR attended the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution held June 4-6, 2021 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kansas City. Members attended meetings and meals where they learned of the accomplishments of the chapters across the state and honored a variety of award winners. Shown from left are Morgan Lake, Cheryl Cook, Beth Biri and Pamela Johnson. Not pictured, Lorilee Short.

Five members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR attended the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution held June 4-6, 2021 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kansas City. Members attended meetings and meals where they learned of the accomplishments of the chapters across the state and honored a variety of award winners. Shown from left are Morgan Lake, Cheryl Cook, Beth Biri and Pamela Johnson. Not pictured, Lorilee Short.Submitted by Pamela Johnson

Cape Girardeau County FCE Quarterly Council

The Cape Griardeau County FCE Quarterly Council meeting was held on June 3 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Donna Woolsey, county vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of the president, Agnes Wachter. Linda Thompson, member of Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion titled, holy habits for hope-full health. The minutes were read by Mary Klaproth, county secretary. A thank-you note from Teresa Meier was read. Barbara Barks, county treasurer, gave the treasurer's report.

It was reported Judie Herbst, Woolsey and Klaproth along with the County Commissioners were present at the signing of the proclamation of the National Day of the Family on May 6.

The Cape Girardeau County FCE organization is offering a $300 college scholarship to a student with at least 60 hours of credit. Applications are available and Marilyn Retherford is chairpersons of the committee.

JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the upcoming Spring district meeting to be hosted by Butler County in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on June 8. Hahs reported the members will vote at the meeting on offering a scholarship for the registration and a night's lodging to attend the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, to one member each from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Any member is eligible for the scholarship except county presidents and board members. 33 members are registered to attend the district meeting. Dana Harris, MAFCE president, will present the morning program. Kage and Lamplighters will furnish centerpieces for the meeting to later be given as door prizes.

Hahs, chairperson of the weighted blanket project, stated the work day will be delayed and a new tentative date is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Klaproth gave a report on the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 22 and 23 at the Holiday Inn East in Columbia, Missouri. She encouraged members to attend the conference. Workshops will be held on handling stress, can you teach an old dog new tricks, Iceland and a workshop regarding the bicentennial of Missouri.

JoByna Daume stated members should consider asking Kara Clark Summers to give a program to the group. She is a member of the Kage FCE Club.

Judy Strickland gave information from the FCE Flash regarding the national conference, which will be held via Zoom this year on July 30. It was suggested to gather as a group at the University of Missouri Extension Center to attend the meeting via Zoom.

The nominating committee of Judie Herbst, Verla Mangels and Linda Thompson will need to obtain a member for the position of vice president to assume their duties Jan. 1. The name needs to be announced at the Sept. 2 meeting.

The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 with Cheerful Country Doers giving the devotion.

--From staff reports

Community News
