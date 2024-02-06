Club news 6-27-21

Cape Girardeau County FCE Quarterly Council

The Cape Griardeau County FCE Quarterly Council meeting was held on June 3 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Donna Woolsey, county vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of the president, Agnes Wachter. Linda Thompson, member of Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion titled, holy habits for hope-full health. The minutes were read by Mary Klaproth, county secretary. A thank-you note from Teresa Meier was read. Barbara Barks, county treasurer, gave the treasurer's report.

It was reported Judie Herbst, Woolsey and Klaproth along with the County Commissioners were present at the signing of the proclamation of the National Day of the Family on May 6.

The Cape Girardeau County FCE organization is offering a $300 college scholarship to a student with at least 60 hours of credit. Applications are available and Marilyn Retherford is chairpersons of the committee.

JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the upcoming Spring district meeting to be hosted by Butler County in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on June 8. Hahs reported the members will vote at the meeting on offering a scholarship for the registration and a night's lodging to attend the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, to one member each from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Any member is eligible for the scholarship except county presidents and board members. 33 members are registered to attend the district meeting. Dana Harris, MAFCE president, will present the morning program. Kage and Lamplighters will furnish centerpieces for the meeting to later be given as door prizes.

Hahs, chairperson of the weighted blanket project, stated the work day will be delayed and a new tentative date is scheduled for Aug. 23.