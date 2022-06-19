Club news 6-19-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country Family, and Community Education club met June 9 at Delmonico's to celebrate with dinner the 56th anniversary of the formation of the club. Linda Thompson is a charter member of the club. Arrangements were made by Shirley Heise and Judy Niswonger. After dinner, a business meeting was held presided over by Darlene McCain, president. Niswonger gave the devotion titled "God said No." Mary Klaproth read the minutes and Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.

McCain thanked Lois Seabaugh and Pender for their help getting the food items for the end of school party for Parkview State School. Two fans were delivered to the Salvation Army by McCain and Seabaugh.

A brief report was given on the Cape Girardeau County Council meeting which was held on June 2 and attended by Donna Woolsey, Klaproth, McCain and Thompson. Klaproth announced she is on the nominating committee and announced members are needed for president elect, secretary and treasurer. Members were encouraged to accept a position. The officers will be announced at the Sept. 1 Council meeting to begin at 7 p.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center and assume their duties in January.

Klaproth had scholarship applications available for the MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri. Members were encouraged to apply for the scholarships. Klaproth also announced the following Town and Country FCE members are eligible for recognition for years of membership at the Dec. 1 Council meeting: Sue Jones, Klaproth and McCain for 55 years, Seabaugh for 50 yeas and Betty Brown, Niswonger and Pender for five years.

McCain announced the flower bed has been planted at the University of Missouri Extension Center and members will maintain the flower bed.

McCain announced the club's indoor picnic will be held at 6 p.m. July 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Members and their families are invited to attend. The club will purchase fried chicken and members will bring side dishes. Pender will furnish the silverware and plates.