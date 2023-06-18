Club news 6-18-23

Kage FCE

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, June 8 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called by president Jobyna Daume.

The devotional titled "celebrating you" was read by Jo Dixon. The Lord designed every detail of each of us; you have gifts that only you can give the world.

As we near Father's day, roll call was how we remembered our fathers. Men who were hard workers -- some as farmers or gardeners; men who kept their families up on current events; Dads who loved music, cigars, were firm and "good looking." Happy Father's Day to all the dads.

Judie Herbst gave a report on the Thursday, June 1 quarterly County Council meeting. The members discussed ways to attract new members, upcoming election of officers and the Weighted Blanket Workshop.