NewsJune 17, 2023

Club news 6-18-23

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, June 8 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called by president Jobyna Daume.

The devotional titled "celebrating you" was read by Jo Dixon. The Lord designed every detail of each of us; you have gifts that only you can give the world.

As we near Father's day, roll call was how we remembered our fathers. Men who were hard workers -- some as farmers or gardeners; men who kept their families up on current events; Dads who loved music, cigars, were firm and "good looking." Happy Father's Day to all the dads.

Judie Herbst gave a report on the Thursday, June 1 quarterly County Council meeting. The members discussed ways to attract new members, upcoming election of officers and the Weighted Blanket Workshop.

Kara Clark Summers represented Kage Club at the National Day of the Family and received the club's copy of the proclamation.

The Weighted Blanket Workshop was held Tuesday, June 6 ; the group completed 41 blankets and more than 20 lap pads. These were delivered to the Autism center.

The club delivered items to the FISH food pantry. Sarah Ross and Daume took fans to the Salvation Army and Dixon will take snacks to Hope House in Jackson.

Ross presented the program titled "Paper or Plastic" -- a question asked when we shop for groceries. She pointed out the pros and cons of the hotly debated topic. Both are hard on the environment. They both add to the cost of food. Plastic bags are harmful to wildlife, either by animals becoming entangled in them or by their eating them. Paper bags are processed by cutting pulp wood and being run through a mill. Some states are banning plastic bags. A good alternative is to use your own cloth bags. Do not cross-contaminate foods and clean bags after each use.

Dates to remember: The next County Council meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Kage'S next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

Community News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

