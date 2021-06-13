Club news 6-13-21

The Town and Country FCE club met on May 13 at the home of Shirley Heise. The devotion was given by the hostess.
Members answered roll call telling what they did on Mother's Day. The minutes from the April meeting were read by Sue Jones, secretary. They were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
Mary Klaproth, president, reported she delivered 31 books to Southeast Health that were donated to be given to the "Books for Newborns" program.
Klaproth thanked members for planting flowers in the club's flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension Center on April 30.
The club provided treats for Cottonwood State School for an end-of-school party. Donna Woolsey and Pender were in charge of buying the treats and deliveredthem on May 26.
Work day for weighted blankets was Monday at the extension center. Klaproth thanked Linda Thompson for cutting 156 pounds of fabric to assemble the blankets. This is enough material to make 26 blankets.
A motion was made by Lois Seabaugh and seconded by Karen Murphy to purchase two fans to be donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed to families in need during the summer months.
The club celebrated its 55th anniversary on Thursday. An anniversary celebration was held at Port Cape. Pender was in charge of purchasing a cake for the occasion. The anniversary committee consisting of Thompson, McCain and Heise made the arrangements for the celebration.
The July 8 meeting will be the yearly club picnic. More information will be given at a later date pertaining to the event.
Members were reminded of the upcoming NAFCE Conference which will occur on July 29 and Aug. 1 in Elanger, Kentucky.
The program was given by Pender on human trafficking.
There being no further business the meeting was dismissed by the president.
The Cape Griardeau County FCE Quarterly Council meeting was held on June 3 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Donna Woolsey, county vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of the Agnes Wachter, president. The Club Collect were recited. Linda Thompson, member of Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion entitled, holy habits for hope-full health. The minutes were read by Mary Klaproth, county secretary. A thank-you note from Teresa Meier was read. Barbara Barks, county treasurer, gave the treasurer's report.
It was reported Judie Herbst, Klaproth and Woolsey along with the Cape Girardeau county commissioners were present at the signing of the proclamation of the national Day of the Family on May 6.
The Cape Girardeau County FCE organization is offering a $300 college scholarship to a student with at least 60 hours of credit. Applications are available and Marilyn Retherford is chairpersons of the committee.
JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the upcoming spring district meeting to be hosted by Butler County in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on June 8 with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Hahs reported the members will vote at the meeting on offering a scholarship for the registration and a night's lodging to attend the MAFCE Conference in Columbia,Missouri, to one member each from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Any member is eligible for the scholarship except county presidents and board members. Thirty-three members are registered to attend the district meeting. Dana Harris, MAFCE president, will present the morning program. Kage and Lamplighters will furnish centerpieces for the meeting to later be given as door prizes.
Hahs, chairperson of the weighted blanket project, stated the work day will be delayed and a new tentative date is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Klaproth gave a report on the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 22 and 23 in Columbia, Missouri, at the Holiday Inn East. She encouraged members to attend the conference. Workshops will be held on handling stress, can you teach an old dog new tricks, Iceland and a workshop regarding the bicentennial of Missouri.
JoByna Daume stated we should consider asking Kara Clark Summers to give a program to the group. Clark Summers is a member of the Kage FCE Club.
Judy Strickland gave information from the FCE Flash regarding the national conference which will be held via Zoom this year July 30. It was suggested to gather as a group at the University of Missouri Extension Center to attend the meeting via Zoom.
The nominating committee of Verla Mangels, Herbst and Thompson will need to obtain a member for the position of vice president to assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2022. The name needs to be announced at the Sept. 2 meeting.
The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 with Cheerful Country Doers giving the devotion.
--From staff reports
