Club news 6-13-21

Town & Country FCE Minutes

The Town and Country FCE club met on May 13 at the home of Shirley Heise. The devotion was given by the hostess.

Members answered roll call telling what they did on Mother's Day. The minutes from the April meeting were read by Sue Jones, secretary. They were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Mary Klaproth, president, reported she delivered 31 books to Southeast Health that were donated to be given to the "Books for Newborns" program.

Klaproth thanked members for planting flowers in the club's flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension Center on April 30.

The club provided treats for Cottonwood State School for an end-of-school party. Donna Woolsey and Pender were in charge of buying the treats and deliveredthem on May 26.

Work day for weighted blankets was Monday at the extension center. Klaproth thanked Linda Thompson for cutting 156 pounds of fabric to assemble the blankets. This is enough material to make 26 blankets.

A motion was made by Lois Seabaugh and seconded by Karen Murphy to purchase two fans to be donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed to families in need during the summer months.

The club celebrated its 55th anniversary on Thursday. An anniversary celebration was held at Port Cape. Pender was in charge of purchasing a cake for the occasion. The anniversary committee consisting of Thompson, McCain and Heise made the arrangements for the celebration.

The July 8 meeting will be the yearly club picnic. More information will be given at a later date pertaining to the event.

Members were reminded of the upcoming NAFCE Conference which will occur on July 29 and Aug. 1 in Elanger, Kentucky.

The program was given by Pender on human trafficking.