NewsMay 7, 2022
Club news 5-8-22
Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi hosted the annual Founder's Day Dinner on April 25 at the Cape Girardeau Elk's Lodge. The event opened with the "Pledge of Allegiance" and the BSP Opening Ritual. This concluded the 90th anniversary of the organization. Several local chapters participated. Patty Taylor welcomed guests and led the Beta Sigma Phi grace, Bernie Gardner read the Founder's Day Pledge, and Judie Herbst announced the theme for the coming year, "Friends at Your Fingertips."...

Beta Sigma Phi Founder's Day

Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi hosted the annual Founder's Day Dinner on April 25 at the Cape Girardeau Elk's Lodge. The event opened with the "Pledge of Allegiance" and the BSP Opening Ritual. This concluded the 90th anniversary of the organization. Several local chapters participated. Patty Taylor welcomed guests and led the Beta Sigma Phi grace, Bernie Gardner read the Founder's Day Pledge, and Judie Herbst announced the theme for the coming year, "Friends at Your Fingertips."

The Beta Sigma Phi city council annual service project in the amount of $1,000 was presented to Rhonda Cuba representing the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Life House Crisis Maternity Home. Local general chairs for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri are Richard and Rhonda Cuba and Tedd and Laura Powers. The new facility will be built on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau.

The "Women of the Year" awards were presented to: Torchbearer Iota Chapter -- Bernie Gardner; Torchbearer Omicron Chapter -- Jan Guth; Epsilon Epsilon -- Christie Renner; Beta Xi Master -- Contribution to Fish Food Pantry.

Judie Herbst presented membership certificates to Lil Reynolds for 50 years of membership and Doris Jean Arnold for 60 years of membership. Arnold was unable to attend. They are members of Torchbearer Epsilon Chapter.

The "Right -- Left -- Center" game was played and the winner of the game was awarded the centerpiece. One half of a greeting card was given to each member to find their "card mate" for the year. They can contact each other through the year anytime but especially on their birthday. Their personal information was on the back of the card.

The evening concluded by all members repeating the closing ritual.

--From staff reports

