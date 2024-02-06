All sections
NewsJune 6, 2020

Club news 5-31-20

The John Guild Chapter, NSDAR met May 20 at the home of Cheryl Cook. The meeting was held outside, with everyone bringing their own chair. New member Jennifer Niedbalski was welcomed and installed as a new member. Cheryl Cook received a thank you from the nurses from Saint Francis medical Center for making masks for them...

Officers for 2020-2022 installed, from left: Beth Biri, regent; Linda Venable, vice regent; Janet Bockting, chaplain; Barbie Stroder, corresponding secretary; Cheryl Cook, treasurer; Morgan Lake, registrar; and Judy Martin, librarian.
Officers for 2020-2022 installed, from left: Beth Biri, regent; Linda Venable, vice regent; Janet Bockting, chaplain; Barbie Stroder, corresponding secretary; Cheryl Cook, treasurer; Morgan Lake, registrar; and Judy Martin, librarian.

John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, NSDAR met May 20 at the home of Cheryl Cook. The meeting was held outside, with everyone bringing their own chair. New member Jennifer Niedbalski was welcomed and installed as a new member. Cheryl Cook received a thank you from the nurses from Saint Francis medical Center for making masks for them.

New officers were elected and installed. Four members completed the members class that included an online program and other assignments to learn more about the workings of the society. They would have received their graduation certificates at the state donference, but it was canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic. Amendments to the chapter by-laws were submitted and will be voted on at the June meeting.

The chapter was very pleased to learn that Claire Hadler, the chapter's DAR Good Citizen, was chosen as a state winner of the DAR Good Citizen contest. The chapter will conduct further recognition of Claire at a future meeting.

Earlier in the year member, Mary Meyer, presented pins and certificates honoring a group of Seabees who served in the Vietnam War. Future presentations are being planned by commemorative events chairman, Pam Johnson.

The National Society was scheduled to hold their Continental Congress in Washington, D. C., at the end of June, and it will now be held as a virtual event.

-- From staff reports

Community News
