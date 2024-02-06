Club news 5-31-20

John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, NSDAR met May 20 at the home of Cheryl Cook. The meeting was held outside, with everyone bringing their own chair. New member Jennifer Niedbalski was welcomed and installed as a new member. Cheryl Cook received a thank you from the nurses from Saint Francis medical Center for making masks for them.

New officers were elected and installed. Four members completed the members class that included an online program and other assignments to learn more about the workings of the society. They would have received their graduation certificates at the state donference, but it was canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic. Amendments to the chapter by-laws were submitted and will be voted on at the June meeting.