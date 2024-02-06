Club news 5-28-17

The American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met May 10 with 14 members present. Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison prayed.
The treasurer's report and minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
Muriel Day reported on mailing greeting cards.
Barbara Yallaly reminded members about the Memorial Day ceremony at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 10:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m.
Allison also reminded members of the Memorial Day activity at the North Park Avenue of Flags.
The auxiliary's annual picnic will be held June 14 at the NRA picnic shelter in Arena Park. Meat and drinks will be furnished by the auxiliary. Everyone will bring a side dish, plate, cup and utensils. Bingo will be played after lunch.
Each officer was asked if they would accept another year in their present position. All accepted, and with no objections, the officers remain: Kern, president; Yallaly, vice president; Donna Hinze, treasurer; Mildred Varvell, secretary; Catherine Allison, chaplain; Day, sergeant at arms; and Shirley Young, historian.
The May meeting of the Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE was held May 16 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Jean Rehak, president, was the hostess. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotional, "Just Smile" by Nancy Dodrill. Roll call was answered by 13 members and one guest, who all revealed the best advice given by their mothers. Minutes of the April meeting were read by Peggy Barks, secretary, and were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Pat Hecht, treasurer. It was also approved as read.
It was reported that nine Oak Ridge Homemaker members attended the spring district meeting, which was held May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. A total of 56 district members attended. Several interesting programs were enjoyed by members. The next district meeting will be this fall in Doniphan, Missouri, but no date has been set. The quarterly council meeting will be held Thursday. Jackie Brandtner will attend to discuss the scholarship recipient.
The Cash-Book Journal article about the FCE meeting was read and discussed. The National Day of the Family was held May 15.
Leader training was held April 10 in Farrar, Missouri. Debbie Baughn and Retherford attended and brought back information about several of the topics for next year: butterflies, concerns about falling, boosting grain health and food preservation do's and don'ts.
Barbara Barks showed the certificate the club received from the state for the Golden Bookmark Award. Baughn suggested the club might want to host an informal get-together Aug. 21 to watch the solar eclipse. Brandtner was going to order special glasses members could use to prevent damage to their eyes.
Brandtner suggested the club collect pull tabs from soda cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald House which enable them to get cash to help hospitalized children. We are to bring the tabs to the monthly meetings.
The program was given by Peggy Barks, who discussed fraud and how to protect ourselves from scams, and Jean Rehak presented information on fairy gardens.
The state conference of the Missouri State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution was held April 20 through 23 at the Adams Mark Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri. Six members of John Guild Chapter attended, and four members attended the state officers club dinner. Lorilee Short, president, presided over the chapter regents dinner. Beth Biri, outgoing outstanding junior, presented the outstanding junior sash to the 2017 outstanding junior.
Dr. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, was speaker for the conference banquet.
Members are invited to witness the first total solar eclipse to take place entirely within the United States. Members will gather at the State DAR Headquarters in Booneville, Missouri. Please bring your lunch and a lawn chair. This will be Aug. 21.
Members who attended the state conference are Julie Robinson, chapter regent; Cheryl Cook, Missouri Bluebird co-chairman; Beth Biri, chapter vice regent; Pamela Johnson, chapter registrar, protocol committee; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general and chapter corresponding secretary; and Lorilee Short, state treasurer, national vice chair, DAR Schools, chapter treasurer.
-- From staff reports
