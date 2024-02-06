Club news 5-28-17

American Legion Auxiliary News

The American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met May 10 with 14 members present. Linda Kern, president, called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison prayed.

The treasurer's report and minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.

Muriel Day reported on mailing greeting cards.

Barbara Yallaly reminded members about the Memorial Day ceremony at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 10:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Allison also reminded members of the Memorial Day activity at the North Park Avenue of Flags.

The auxiliary's annual picnic will be held June 14 at the NRA picnic shelter in Arena Park. Meat and drinks will be furnished by the auxiliary. Everyone will bring a side dish, plate, cup and utensils. Bingo will be played after lunch.

Each officer was asked if they would accept another year in their present position. All accepted, and with no objections, the officers remain: Kern, president; Yallaly, vice president; Donna Hinze, treasurer; Mildred Varvell, secretary; Catherine Allison, chaplain; Day, sergeant at arms; and Shirley Young, historian.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The May meeting of the Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE was held May 16 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Jean Rehak, president, was the hostess. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotional, "Just Smile" by Nancy Dodrill. Roll call was answered by 13 members and one guest, who all revealed the best advice given by their mothers. Minutes of the April meeting were read by Peggy Barks, secretary, and were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Pat Hecht, treasurer. It was also approved as read.

It was reported that nine Oak Ridge Homemaker members attended the spring district meeting, which was held May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. A total of 56 district members attended. Several interesting programs were enjoyed by members. The next district meeting will be this fall in Doniphan, Missouri, but no date has been set. The quarterly council meeting will be held Thursday. Jackie Brandtner will attend to discuss the scholarship recipient.