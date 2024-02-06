All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 26, 2018
Club news 5-27-18
Karen McLane was hostess for the Lamplighter FCE Homemakers Club May 17. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. McLane gave the devotion and a prayer. Verla Mangels led in singing "How Great Thou Art." Since the theme for the meeting was Mom's Tea, roll call was answered by each member telling about the tea cup she brought. JoAnn Hahs read the April minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report...

Lamplighter FCE

Karen McLane was hostess for the Lamplighter FCE Homemakers Club May 17. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. McLane gave the devotion and a prayer. Verla Mangels led in singing "How Great Thou Art." Since the theme for the meeting was Mom's Tea, roll call was answered by each member telling about the tea cup she brought. JoAnn Hahs read the April minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.

Unfinished business: Members who worked the concession stand at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship reported that it was very successful. Hahs, Mangels and Strickland attended the FCE District meeting in Perry County. The Lamplighter Club, Hahs and Mangels received certificates for sending Christmas cards to the military.

New business: Members voted to continue donating books for newborns. The books should be brought to the July meeting and Hahs will deliver them. Strickland read a proclamation declaring May 15 "Day of the Family." The state meeting will be in August in Jefferson City, Missouri. June 12 is sew day at the University of Missouri Extension Office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackie Kurre presented a program on "Square Foot Gardening" with handouts. Mangels presented a Hearth Fire #3 program "Someone's in the parlor minding their manners."

Refreshments consisted of a variety of tea sandwiches, hot teas and desserts.

The next club meeting will be June 15. Members who plan to attend should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot for a trip to Ava, Illinois. Lunch will be at the Pioneer Cabin. Members should bring a $10 fashion accessory either wrapped or in a bag. Birthday cards for June should be sent to Roberta Allen and Judy Strickland.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy