Club news 5-27-18

Lamplighter FCE

Karen McLane was hostess for the Lamplighter FCE Homemakers Club May 17. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. McLane gave the devotion and a prayer. Verla Mangels led in singing "How Great Thou Art." Since the theme for the meeting was Mom's Tea, roll call was answered by each member telling about the tea cup she brought. JoAnn Hahs read the April minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.

Unfinished business: Members who worked the concession stand at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship reported that it was very successful. Hahs, Mangels and Strickland attended the FCE District meeting in Perry County. The Lamplighter Club, Hahs and Mangels received certificates for sending Christmas cards to the military.

New business: Members voted to continue donating books for newborns. The books should be brought to the July meeting and Hahs will deliver them. Strickland read a proclamation declaring May 15 "Day of the Family." The state meeting will be in August in Jefferson City, Missouri. June 12 is sew day at the University of Missouri Extension Office.