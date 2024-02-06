Club news 5-22-22

The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met on May 12 at the home of Shirley Heise. The devotion was given by Heise and she read Psalm 23. Donna Woolsey provided a game which was won by Linda Thompson. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. It was announced the amount of money the club received by participating in 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill. That money will be used for community projects.
Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. She announced that Lois Seabaugh had delivered the 42 books the club donated to Southeast HEALTH. The club planned to plant flowers at the University of Missouri Extension Center on May 14. The club will furnish the food items for the end of school party on May 27 for Parkview State School. Members will purchase the items on Thursday. The club will purchase two fans to be donated to the Salvation Army.
McCain announced she participated in the signing of the Proclamation for National Day of the Family which was May 15.
Klaproth gave members information on the upcoming leader training program to be presented by Bethany Bachmann, county engagement specialist in Nutrition & Health Education, which was held on Thursday at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The program was Food for Thought: The Connection between diet and brain health. Nine members planned to attend.
Members were reminded of the upcoming June Council Meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Klaproth had scholarship applications available for the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri.
The program was presented by McCain on the history of Missouri. She had a number of Missouri facts and trivia she presented in the program.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cracker Barrel in Cape Girardeau. The hostess gift was won by Brenda Pender.
The next meeting will be the club's 56th anniversary on June 9. Judy Niswonger and Heise are in charge of arrangements.
The Kage FCE Club met May 12 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center with seven members present. The meeting was called to order by President Jo Byna Daume.
Roll call was on how members celebrated Mother's Day. All were honored with gifts, flowers, meals out and phone calls.
Devotion was given by Daume titled "Ask, seek and knock." Sarah Ross did a reading, "Don't Quit" which was very fitting in these times of inflation and scarcity of necessities.
Barbara Marshall gave us a riddle and led us in singing "Happy birthday" to Marian Kramer and Ross.
The program was presented by Marshall, "Show me the power of healing foods." She explained how specific foods can help fight coronary disease, diabetes, eyesight, cancer and many more health issues.
Report was given by Daume on the April 26 Southeast District Meeting. Kage had eight members present. Those from Kage club receiving membership certificates were Jane Clark, 60 years; Marian Kramer, 10 years and Kara Clark Summers, 10 years.
Project for the month of May was '"Hope for one more." Daume and Ross will deliver items. Next month's project will be fans for the Salvation Army.
June 2 will be the date for the Cape Girardeau County Council meeting at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, upper level, 7 p.m.
A reminder that the MAFCE Conference will be Sept 13 through 15 at the Holiday Inn in Columbia, Missouri.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. on June 9 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Kramer will present the program "showing respect for the flag." June 14 is National Flag Day.
