Club news 5-22-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met on May 12 at the home of Shirley Heise. The devotion was given by Heise and she read Psalm 23. Donna Woolsey provided a game which was won by Linda Thompson. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. It was announced the amount of money the club received by participating in 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill. That money will be used for community projects.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. She announced that Lois Seabaugh had delivered the 42 books the club donated to Southeast HEALTH. The club planned to plant flowers at the University of Missouri Extension Center on May 14. The club will furnish the food items for the end of school party on May 27 for Parkview State School. Members will purchase the items on Thursday. The club will purchase two fans to be donated to the Salvation Army.

McCain announced she participated in the signing of the Proclamation for National Day of the Family which was May 15.

Klaproth gave members information on the upcoming leader training program to be presented by Bethany Bachmann, county engagement specialist in Nutrition & Health Education, which was held on Thursday at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The program was Food for Thought: The Connection between diet and brain health. Nine members planned to attend.

Members were reminded of the upcoming June Council Meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Klaproth had scholarship applications available for the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri.

The program was presented by McCain on the history of Missouri. She had a number of Missouri facts and trivia she presented in the program.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cracker Barrel in Cape Girardeau. The hostess gift was won by Brenda Pender.

The next meeting will be the club's 56th anniversary on June 9. Judy Niswonger and Heise are in charge of arrangements.