Club news 5-14-17

Southeast Missouri District FCE

The Southeast Missouri District FCE spring meeting was held May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The theme of the meeting was Together We Build. The hostesses were the Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs, and all members attending received a bookmark.

JoAnn Hahs opened the meeting with the Club Collect. Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County FCE president, welcomed members. An ice breaker was led by Hahs. Members were divided into groups and given a small puzzle to assemble following the theme of the meeting. Hahs, Southeast District director, introduced several guests: Betty Schalk, who is serving on the National FCE board and has been a previous district director; Edna Crain, MAFCE state president; Mary Klaproth, MAFCE state vice president; Judy Strickland, MAFCE state treasurer; and Margie Swan, a previous district director. The thought for the day was given by Butler County. Roll call was answered by 12 from Butler County, 37 from Cape Girardeau County and six from Perry County for a total of 55.

Hahs presided over the business meeting and gave an overview of the MAFCE state spring board meeting held April 4 to 6. The state of Missouri has a total of 399 members. During the business meeting, Shirley Kirkley from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was elected Southeast District director with her term to begin Jan. 1, 2018. She will be installed at the MAFCE annual conference to be held Aug. 29 and 30 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, Missouri.

The morning program was a powerpoint presentation titled "A Temple -- My Body?" All members present were given Hearth Fire 64, Someone's Asking ... How do I manage my Obesity? Klaproth gave members information regarding the MAFCE annual conference to be held Aug. 29 and 30. The theme of the conference is Pulling Together for the Future. Klaproth encouraged members to attend the conference. Also, she gave the group a handout regarding the upcoming total solar eclipse to happen Aug. 21. Missouri is a prime viewing area for the eclipse. Clubs are encouraged to plan some activity in conjunction with the eclipse and mail what they did to Klaproth. A report on the activities will be prepared and mailed to the National FCE.