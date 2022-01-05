Club news 5-1-22

Town and Country Family and Community Education

The Town and Country FCE Club met on April 20 at the home of Judy Niswonger. The meeting was rescheduled from April 7. The devotion was given by Niswonger and she played a song, "You are there." Donna Woolsey provided a game, Do you know the musical number? Mary Klaproth was the winner of the game. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Klaproth read thank-you notes from the Millersville Fire Department, Parkview State School and the Lutheran Home for donations the club had made. Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. McCain thanked members for their help with the St. Patrick's Day Party for the students at Parkview State School and for delivering the Easter treat sacks to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.

There was discussion regarding the Southeast District FCE meeting to be hosted by Cape Girardeau County on April 26. The MAFCE president, Dana Harris, presented the morning program. McCain planned purchase Jackson Donuts for some of the morning refreshments and Lois Seabaugh provided a dessert for the noon meal. Six members planned to attend the meeting.

The club maintains a flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson and has scheduled a work day at 10 a.m.on May 14.

The club members put labels in 43 books that were brought to the meeting by the club members. The books will be given to SoutheastHEALTH to newborns and children in the hospital. This is in recognition of National Day of the Family which is May 15.