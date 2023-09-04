Club news 4-9-23

The Cape Girardeau County FCE All Clubs Day was held Thursday, March 23 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Lamplighters FCE was in charge of arrangements. President Judy Strickland presided. The Devotion, "Sometimes I Forget," was presented by Judie Herbst of Kage Club.
Roll call was taken and those attending were members of the following clubs: Cheerful Country Doers, two; Kage, five; Lamplighters, five; Oak Ridge, five; and Town and Country, five. There were no Members at Large present.
The following causes were suggested for the proceeds from the silent auction: Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Amen Center at Delta, and the Co-Op in Jackson Food Pantry. Proceeds will go to all three causes in the next year from clubs' silent auctions.
Jo Ann Hahs reported on the weighted blankets. The blankets are a Cape County FCE project for the Autism Center. Blankets and lap pads are made by members for distribution to the Autism Center and some elementary schools in the area.
Mary Klaproth reported on the National FCE Zoom meeting held Monday, March 27. Food waste, a world in crisis, and the Hearth Fire Series are some of the topics to be discussed. All members were encouraged to attend as this is the perfect opportunity to attend a National FCE meeting.
The FCE National Day of the Family will be Monday, May 15. Kara Clark Summers from Kage Club is the chairperson. It was also announced that the FCE Scholarship deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. The applicant must have a minimum of 30 college credits, be a resident of Cape Girardeau County, and have a GPA of a minimum of 2.75. Any field of study is acceptable and the $300 scholarship amount will be paid directly to the school.
Judy Strickland reported that the Spring district meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18 at the Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri. Cape Girardeau County is in charge of roll call and the lunch prayer. Those attending are to bring an item for the silent auction and there will be 50/50 drawing. Cheerful Country Doers and Kage Clubs will provide a centerpiece for the meeting.
The morning program was presented by Klaproth. She presented a very informative and interesting program on Chile, the country FCE is studying this year. She narrated a Slide presentation put together by her daughter. Her daughter has studied and lived in Chile where she met her husband.
The afternoon program was a "sing along" and music with Ted Hooker and his guitar.
The silent auction items were distributed and the proceeds will go to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. The table prizes were awarded. The day concluded with Vera Mangels and Strickland leading the singing of the club collect.
The next Cape Girardeau County council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday, March 27 at the home of Marsha Parrish with Carole Calvin as co-hostess. President Patty Taylor presided.
An invitation was received to the Beta Sigma Phi Annual Founder's Day at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. It will be hosted by Master Beta Xi Chapter. A count was taken to attend as the RSVP date is Monday, April 10. Members not present will be contacted.
The chapter will host an Easter egg hunt at the Room for One More Hope House in Jackson. Members are putting together the eggs and chocolates.
A vote was taken for our "Woman of the Year" and officers for next year were elected. The officers are: Patty Taylor, president; Martha Slaten, vice president; Judie Herbst, recording secretary; Joyce Hays, corresponding secretary; Carole Calvin, treasurer; and Judie Herbst, city council representative. The Woman of the year award will be presented at Founder's Day and the new officers will be installed on Monday, May 8.
Swaparoo was brought by Marsha Parrish and won by Bernie Gardner.
Calvin read from the "Book of Beta Sigma Phi" concerning how chapters are named.
Several restaurants are being considered for our "end of the year" dinner and the possibility of changing our meeting night was considered. A decision will be made at a later date.
The next meeting will be held Thursday, April 27 at the home of Herbst with members bringing a salad to share.
-- From staff reports
