Club news 4-9-23

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County FCE All Clubs Day was held Thursday, March 23 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Lamplighters FCE was in charge of arrangements. President Judy Strickland presided. The Devotion, "Sometimes I Forget," was presented by Judie Herbst of Kage Club.

Roll call was taken and those attending were members of the following clubs: Cheerful Country Doers, two; Kage, five; Lamplighters, five; Oak Ridge, five; and Town and Country, five. There were no Members at Large present.

The following causes were suggested for the proceeds from the silent auction: Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Amen Center at Delta, and the Co-Op in Jackson Food Pantry. Proceeds will go to all three causes in the next year from clubs' silent auctions.

Jo Ann Hahs reported on the weighted blankets. The blankets are a Cape County FCE project for the Autism Center. Blankets and lap pads are made by members for distribution to the Autism Center and some elementary schools in the area.

Mary Klaproth reported on the National FCE Zoom meeting held Monday, March 27. Food waste, a world in crisis, and the Hearth Fire Series are some of the topics to be discussed. All members were encouraged to attend as this is the perfect opportunity to attend a National FCE meeting.

The FCE National Day of the Family will be Monday, May 15. Kara Clark Summers from Kage Club is the chairperson. It was also announced that the FCE Scholarship deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. The applicant must have a minimum of 30 college credits, be a resident of Cape Girardeau County, and have a GPA of a minimum of 2.75. Any field of study is acceptable and the $300 scholarship amount will be paid directly to the school.

Judy Strickland reported that the Spring district meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18 at the Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri. Cape Girardeau County is in charge of roll call and the lunch prayer. Those attending are to bring an item for the silent auction and there will be 50/50 drawing. Cheerful Country Doers and Kage Clubs will provide a centerpiece for the meeting.

The morning program was presented by Klaproth. She presented a very informative and interesting program on Chile, the country FCE is studying this year. She narrated a Slide presentation put together by her daughter. Her daughter has studied and lived in Chile where she met her husband.

The afternoon program was a "sing along" and music with Ted Hooker and his guitar.

The silent auction items were distributed and the proceeds will go to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. The table prizes were awarded. The day concluded with Vera Mangels and Strickland leading the singing of the club collect.