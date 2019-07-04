Club News 4-7-19

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met March 25 at the home of Bobbie Woodard. Carole Calvin was hostess. Judy Dona was a guest.
Vice president Vicki Connell-McKinney presided.
Several members were planning to attend the April 5 production of "Hello Dolly" at Notre Dame Regional High School.
A report on Founders Day, to be held April 29 at the Elks Club, was presented by the committee. Final plans are being made for the event.
Members were reminded by Marsha Parrish of the April fundraiser that the chapter will have.
The vote was taken for this year's "Woman of the Year."
Election of officers for the new year was held. They are: Calvin, president; Patty Taylor, vice president; Parrish, treasurer; Judie Herbst, recording secretary; and Bobbie Woodard and Charlotte Bess, co-coordinating secretaries
Swaparoo was brought by Bernie Gardner and won by Herbst.
The program for the evening, "Our 50 Year History in BSP" was presented by Calvin. There were many forgotten reminders presented in our history.
The next meeting will be Monday at the home of Woodard.
-- From staff reports
