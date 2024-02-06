Club news 4-24-22

A donation was made to Cape Senior Center for our April project; the May project will be Hope for one more.

Ross presented a program on Alzeheimers. Some of the signs to watch for are: memory loss (other than typical things such as forgetting names/faces), not being able to do normal chores or solve simple problems. There are things we can do to reduce the decline of brain such as being involved in community, read and study, exercise, word games, etc. Keep in touch with friends and family.

Next month's program will be presented by Barbara Marshall on Healing Foods.

Kage's next meeting will be at 1 p.m. May 12 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

The Spring district meeting will be Tuesday at the University of Missouri Extension in Jackson. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

-- From staff reports