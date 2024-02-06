Club news 4-24-22

Kage Club met on April 14 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.
A prayer was read titled "I pray" by Daume.
Sarah Ross gave a devotional "Drinking from our Saucers." Drinking from saucers was a habit years ago. This refers to our cups overflowing with blessings.
Roll call was the plans each member had for the Easter weekend and on how past Easters were spent. Members were thinking of their family traditions and how they have changed since the "children" are grown.
A donation was made to Cape Senior Center for our April project; the May project will be Hope for one more.
Ross presented a program on Alzeheimers. Some of the signs to watch for are: memory loss (other than typical things such as forgetting names/faces), not being able to do normal chores or solve simple problems. There are things we can do to reduce the decline of brain such as being involved in community, read and study, exercise, word games, etc. Keep in touch with friends and family.
Next month's program will be presented by Barbara Marshall on Healing Foods.
Kage's next meeting will be at 1 p.m. May 12 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The Spring district meeting will be Tuesday at the University of Missouri Extension in Jackson. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.