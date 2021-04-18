Club news 4-18-21

The Town & Country FCE Club met April 8 at the home of Judy Niswonger.
The devotion was given by the hostess by playing a CD titled "Just As I Am." Darlene McCain had a game that was a spring word search. The roll call and minutes were given by Sue Jones, secretary/reporter. The minutes were approved as read.
Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were also collected.
Thanks were given to Pender and Woolsey for buying and delivering items for a St. Patrick's Day party for Parkview State School on March 17.
Mary Klaproth announced Pender, Woolsey, Jones and herself cleaned out the weeds in the flower bed at University of Missouri Extension Center on March 27. Club members will plant flowers in the bed in May. Date for planting to be announced at a later date. Klaproth thanked club members for being the hostess for All Clubs Day on March 25.
Woolsey and Klaproth reported they had delivered Easter treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center on April 1. Woolsey's grandson, Christopher, was thanked for assembling the treat bags.
Members that attended leader training were Shirley Heise, Karen Murphy, McCain, Thompson and Klaproth on March 31.
A proclamation for National Day of the Family will be signed by the Cape Girardeau County commissioners on May 3. Woolsey and Klaproth will attend.
The Spring District meeting has been postponed until June 8. The meeting will be held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at the Chamber of Commerce Office. Thompson will receive a 55-year membership certificate and Town & Country FCE Club will receive a 55-year membership certificate.
The next weighted blanket work day will be June 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Club out will be 10% at Gordonville Grill on April 27 as a fundraiser for the club. A club member will need to be present from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening. Club members will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to eat their evening meal for club out.
The MAFCE Annual Conference is scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Holiday Inn in Columbia, Missouri.
McCain gave the program on gardening myths. Thompson won the hostess door prize.
Thirty-one books were collected for Books for Newborns to be taken to Southeast Hospital. Members placed labels in the books telling who donated them.
A motion was made by Niswonger to provide an end-of-school party for Parkview State School. Items will be bought and paid for from the club treasury. Heise seconded the motion and the motion passed.
The next meeting will be at the home of Shirley Heise at 6:30 p.m. May 13. Thompson will present the program on boost your immunity, and Pender will present a program on human trafficking.
