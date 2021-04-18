Club news 4-18-21

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE Club met April 8 at the home of Judy Niswonger.

The devotion was given by the hostess by playing a CD titled "Just As I Am." Darlene McCain had a game that was a spring word search. The roll call and minutes were given by Sue Jones, secretary/reporter. The minutes were approved as read.

Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were also collected.

Thanks were given to Pender and Woolsey for buying and delivering items for a St. Patrick's Day party for Parkview State School on March 17.

Mary Klaproth announced Pender, Woolsey, Jones and herself cleaned out the weeds in the flower bed at University of Missouri Extension Center on March 27. Club members will plant flowers in the bed in May. Date for planting to be announced at a later date. Klaproth thanked club members for being the hostess for All Clubs Day on March 25.

Woolsey and Klaproth reported they had delivered Easter treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center on April 1. Woolsey's grandson, Christopher, was thanked for assembling the treat bags.

Members that attended leader training were Shirley Heise, Karen Murphy, McCain, Thompson and Klaproth on March 31.

A proclamation for National Day of the Family will be signed by the Cape Girardeau County commissioners on May 3. Woolsey and Klaproth will attend.