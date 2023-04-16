Club news 4-16-23

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, March 16 at the home of Sue Jones for their international dinner on the country of Chile. Members prepared authentic dishes for the meal. Jones prepared a recipe booklet for members to take home. A guest at the dinner was Janet Denman, sister of Linda Thompson.

The business meeting was opened after the meal by Mary Klaproth, president. Members recited in unison the pledge to the United States flag, the State of Missouri flag and Club Collect.

The devotion was given by the hostess titled "God knows our every need." The February minutes were read by Jones, secretary. Thompson gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for Rural Women in Action. Both reports were approved as read.

It was reported under old business, that cupcakes and soda had been delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center for a Valentine party for residents.

Under new business, plans were finalized for a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday, March 17 at Parkview State School. Ice cream cups were donated by Prairie Farms for the event. Members served and supplied various snacks and baked items and punch for the party.