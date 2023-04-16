All sections
NewsApril 15, 2023

Club news 4-16-23

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, March 16 at the home of Sue Jones for their international dinner on the country of Chile. Members prepared authentic dishes for the meal. Jones prepared a recipe booklet for members to take home. A guest at the dinner was Janet Denman, sister of Linda Thompson...

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, March 16 at the home of Sue Jones for their international dinner on the country of Chile. Members prepared authentic dishes for the meal. Jones prepared a recipe booklet for members to take home. A guest at the dinner was Janet Denman, sister of Linda Thompson.

The business meeting was opened after the meal by Mary Klaproth, president. Members recited in unison the pledge to the United States flag, the State of Missouri flag and Club Collect.

The devotion was given by the hostess titled "God knows our every need." The February minutes were read by Jones, secretary. Thompson gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for Rural Women in Action. Both reports were approved as read.

It was reported under old business, that cupcakes and soda had been delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center for a Valentine party for residents.

Under new business, plans were finalized for a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday, March 17 at Parkview State School. Ice cream cups were donated by Prairie Farms for the event. Members served and supplied various snacks and baked items and punch for the party.

It was announced that the club will deliver Easter treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Thursday, April 6.

All clubs' day was held Thursday, March 23, on the lower level of the Extension Center in Jackson. Each person that attended was asked to bring a side dish of a salad or vegetable. The morning program was given by Klaproth on the country of Chile. Entertainment was provided for the afternoon session. Town and Country FCE was in charge of the silent auction.

A zoom meeting of the National FCE Mid -Year conference was held Monday, March 27.

Spring District meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18, at the Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri.

Jones presented a YouTube video on the " History of Chile" as the program for the meeting.

The next club meeting will be hosted by Judy Niswonger on Saturday, April 22. The program will be given by Thompson, on developing an immune system for the soul.

-- From staff reports

Community News
