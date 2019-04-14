Club news 4-14-19

The Cheerful Country Doers and the associate member, Margie Swan, were in charge of the arrangements for the Cape GIrardeau County FCE All Clubs Day held March 25. The club decorated the facility for spring and was also in charge of registration, morning refreshments and door prizes. The devotion titled "Attitude" was given by Judy Strickland, member of the Lamplighters FCE Club, There were 27 members and five guests from Butler County in attendance. In addition, Emma Andrews placed first in the Essay and Artwork Contest on Trustworthiness in the county and she read her essay to the group.
Margaret Friese reported on the Leader Training Sessions held Jan. 25 in Farrar, Missouri. She attended a good program on what to do with your stuff.
Mary Klaproth announced the Spring District Meeting will be held on April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County. Cheerful Country Doers and Kage FCE Clubs will furnish centerpieces for the meeting. Klaproth encouraged members to attend this event as the MAFCE President, Dana Harris, will present the morning program.
Marilyn Retherford announcd 24 essays were received.
Linda Thompson reported the tour committee has planned a one-day trip on June 11 to attend "Guys and Dolls" at The Muny in St. Louis.
In the absence of JoAnn Hahs, Klaproth reported 31 blankets, 24 lap pads and seven snakes were completed on Jan. 29. They were delivered the next day to the Autism Center. They had a waiting list of persons needing blankets.
The National Day of the Family will be on May 15. Kara Clark Summers is in charge of contacting the president's of the clubs for the signing of the proclamation by the County Commissioners.
Sarah Gholson was the recipient of the $300 scholarship given by Cape Girardeau County. She is a senior attending the University of Missouri.
Members all brought dishes to share for the noon meal.
The afternoon speaker was Joyce Wollenburg with the SEMO Food Bank. She presented an interesting program on hunger in our area and how the SEMO Food Bank is helping those in need.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.