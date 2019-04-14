Club news 4-14-19

Cape Girardeau County All Clubs Day

The Cheerful Country Doers and the associate member, Margie Swan, were in charge of the arrangements for the Cape GIrardeau County FCE All Clubs Day held March 25. The club decorated the facility for spring and was also in charge of registration, morning refreshments and door prizes. The devotion titled "Attitude" was given by Judy Strickland, member of the Lamplighters FCE Club, There were 27 members and five guests from Butler County in attendance. In addition, Emma Andrews placed first in the Essay and Artwork Contest on Trustworthiness in the county and she read her essay to the group.

Margaret Friese reported on the Leader Training Sessions held Jan. 25 in Farrar, Missouri. She attended a good program on what to do with your stuff.

Mary Klaproth announced the Spring District Meeting will be held on April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County. Cheerful Country Doers and Kage FCE Clubs will furnish centerpieces for the meeting. Klaproth encouraged members to attend this event as the MAFCE President, Dana Harris, will present the morning program.

Marilyn Retherford announcd 24 essays were received.

Linda Thompson reported the tour committee has planned a one-day trip on June 11 to attend "Guys and Dolls" at The Muny in St. Louis.