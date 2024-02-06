Club news 3-21-21

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE Club met March 11 for its annual international dinner with food from Zimbabwe, Africa, at the home of Sue Jones. Each club member made an original dish of food from Zimbabwe. They eat a lot of greens with kale being very prominent. Peanut butter is used for flavoring in their food. Guests for the meal were Dean Jones and Don Niswonger. The dinner committee was Mary Klaproth, Donna Woolsey and Jones. Jones made recipe booklets for each member.

The business meeting was called to order by the president, Klaproth.

Jones composed the devotion titled "Hope for Spring 2021." She also, gave the roll call with members giving a country they would like to visit. She read the minutes from the February meeting. They were approved as read with two corrections. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and collected Pennies for Friendship.

Klaproth reported she had delivered bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 26.

Weighted blanket work day was held at the University of Missouri Extension office on March 1. Attending from Town & Country, were Darlene McCain, Linda Thompson, Woolsey and grandson, Christopher Michael, and Klaproth. Twenty- five weighted blankets, eight lap pads and six neck snakes were made.

A St. Patrick's Day party was planned for Parkview State School. Items were to be dropped off on March 17. Donna Woolsey and Brenda Pender were be in charge of the delivery of items. Prairie Farms donated ice cream cups for the party.