Club news 3-21-21

The Town & Country FCE Club met March 11 for its annual international dinner with food from Zimbabwe, Africa, at the home of Sue Jones. Each club member made an original dish of food from Zimbabwe. They eat a lot of greens with kale being very prominent. Peanut butter is used for flavoring in their food. Guests for the meal were Dean Jones and Don Niswonger. The dinner committee was Mary Klaproth, Donna Woolsey and Jones. Jones made recipe booklets for each member.
The business meeting was called to order by the president, Klaproth.
Jones composed the devotion titled "Hope for Spring 2021." She also, gave the roll call with members giving a country they would like to visit. She read the minutes from the February meeting. They were approved as read with two corrections. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and collected Pennies for Friendship.
Klaproth reported she had delivered bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 26.
Weighted blanket work day was held at the University of Missouri Extension office on March 1. Attending from Town & Country, were Darlene McCain, Linda Thompson, Woolsey and grandson, Christopher Michael, and Klaproth. Twenty- five weighted blankets, eight lap pads and six neck snakes were made.
A St. Patrick's Day party was planned for Parkview State School. Items were to be dropped off on March 17. Donna Woolsey and Brenda Pender were be in charge of the delivery of items. Prairie Farms donated ice cream cups for the party.
Easter treat sacks will be delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center at 11 a.m. on April 1. Woolsey and her grandson, Christopher Michael, will assemble the treat bags.
Plans were finalized for All Clubs Day on March 25 on the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson. Members will meet at the center at 1 p.m. on March 24 to set up the room for the meeting and decorate tables. Town & Country will also supply items for early morning brunch. Jones is in charge of ordering a decorated cake for the meeting from Sam's Club in Cape Girardeau. Dean Jones will pick up chicken from Food Giant in Cape Girardeau for the noon meal.
Sandy Hastings will present the morning program on a mission trip she participated in. The afternoon session will be all members playing bingo with prizes to be awarded to game winners. Judy Niswonger will assemble door prizes for the meeting.
The program on Zimbabwe was given by Klaproth. She went on a trip to see Victoria Falls located in Zimbabwe. Jones presented a YouTube performance of Zimbabwe gospel music on her laptop computer.
No club out will be scheduled for March due to hosting All Clubs Day.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 8 at the home of Niswonger. Members are to bring two to four books for newborns to the meeting that will be delivered to one of the hospitals in Cape Girardeau. McCain will give the program on Gardening Myths.
--From staff reports
