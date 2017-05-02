Club News 2-5-17

Nancy Hunter Chapter DAR

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 25 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Carolyn Webb, regent, presided.

Barbara Hamblin introduced her husband, Dr. Robert Hamblin, and he introduced Roxanne Dunn of the Southeast Missouri State University Special Collections and Archives. They gave an interesting program about the compiling and editing of the recently published book, "Gifts Of Oneself: Art and Writings of Jim Hamby." They showed slides of Jim Hamby's bird art, some of which is in the book.

Donna Grantham gave the president general's message about the DAR Eagle Lecturn, which was loaned for the last four inaugural luncheons, and Jan McClanahan gave the defense message about the World War I Memorial.