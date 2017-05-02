All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2017

Club News 2-5-17

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 25 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Carolyn Webb, regent, presided. Barbara Hamblin introduced her husband, Dr. Robert Hamblin, and he introduced Roxanne Dunn of the Southeast Missouri State University Special Collections and Archives.

Nancy Hunter Chapter DAR

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 25 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Carolyn Webb, regent, presided.

Barbara Hamblin introduced her husband, Dr. Robert Hamblin, and he introduced Roxanne Dunn of the Southeast Missouri State University Special Collections and Archives. They gave an interesting program about the compiling and editing of the recently published book, "Gifts Of Oneself: Art and Writings of Jim Hamby." They showed slides of Jim Hamby's bird art, some of which is in the book.

Donna Grantham gave the president general's message about the DAR Eagle Lecturn, which was loaned for the last four inaugural luncheons, and Jan McClanahan gave the defense message about the World War I Memorial.

McClanahan gave the treasurer's report and Sue LaBruyere reported on soup labels and box tops. The chapter approved the purchase of an American flag to be given to Alma Schrader Elementary School. SAR has agreed to purchase the Missouri flag.

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Family Community and Education of Cape Girardeau County sponsored an essay and art contest for fourth graders on "Caring." The contest was open to any fourth-grade student in public, private or home school. The essay and drawing had to be based on the theme "Caring." There were 127 participants representing Oak Ridge, Immaculate Conception, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Mary Cathedral, Alma Schrader and Eagle Ridge schools. A ribbon and a gift were given to the winners. First place was awarded to Lyla Martin from Immaculate Conception. The second place winner was Lainey Huck from St. Vincent De Paul. Two students tied for third place. They were Hailey Henderson from Immaculate Conception and Addison Clippard from St. Vincent De Paul. Marilyn Retherford chaired the committee and served as a judge with Barbara Marshall and Jane Lungwitz.

Pictured are the winners of the FCE art/essay contest (front row, from left): Lyla Martin, first place, from Immaculate Conception; Lainey Huck, second place, from St. Vincent De Paul; and Hailey Henderson from Immaculate Conception and Addison Clippard from St. Vincent De Paul, who both placed third. Back row (from left): Marilyn Retherford, judge and committee chair, and Barbara Marshall and Jane Lungwitz, judges and committee members.
Pictured are the winners of the FCE art/essay contest (front row, from left): Lyla Martin, first place, from Immaculate Conception; Lainey Huck, second place, from St. Vincent De Paul; and Hailey Henderson from Immaculate Conception and Addison Clippard from St. Vincent De Paul, who both placed third. Back row (from left): Marilyn Retherford, judge and committee chair, and Barbara Marshall and Jane Lungwitz, judges and committee members.

-- From staff reports

