Club news 2-3-19

The John Guild Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held their December 2018 meeting at the home of Morgan Lake. Also hosting were Lorilee Short and Chandler Short. The theme was "Hats off to our Junior Members." Pictured from left are: Beth Biri, chapter regent; Jennifer Johnson, new member; Judy Martin, new member; Julie Robinson, chapter chaplin; and Linda Hutson, membership chairman. The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at the Oliver House Museum in Jackson. The program will be "Outstanding Teacher of the year." Hostesses will be Pam Johnson, Barb Stroder and Biri. Submitted by Shirley Young