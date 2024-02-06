Club news 2-26-23

The 2023 club books were distributed and the constitution and by-laws were discussed. It was reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, members gathered at the home of Hahs to assemble 66 roses for Jackson Manor, to make five lap pads for a teacher in the Perryville School District and to cut 14 table runners for All Clubs' Day. The missions were accomplished, plus 25 more lap pads were sewn and 25 rice bags were made. The roses were delivered to Jackson Manor on Monday, Feb. 13 for distribution on Valentine's Day. The five lap pads were taken to the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson for pick-up before being delivered to the school.

A substantial amount of time was used to plan for hosting All Clubs' Day which will be held Thursday, March 23. Plans included decorations, table service, registration, morning refreshments, lunch and door prizes.

On-going topics discussed were: Dates for reading at Oak Ridge R-6 School are incomplete at this time. It was decided to enlarge the club's outreach to nursing homes/assisted living on July 4th of this year. The Branson trip will be Tuesday through Thursday, May 9 through 11. Arrangements for rooms and entertainment are being made.

The March 16 meeting will be held at 1 p.m. First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Oak Ridge. Verla Mangels will present the program on benefits and types of gardening.

-- From staff reports