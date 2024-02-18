Club news 2-18-24

Kage FCE Club

Kage Family Continuing Education Club met Thursday, Feb. 8 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.

The devotion was on the Legend of the Valentine. St. Valentine, a prisoner, picked a bunch of violets and sent them to his flock to say that faith and love will triumph, no matter the circumstances.

The group sang "Let Me Call You Sweetheart." Roll call followed coming up with words beginning with "C" in regard to Valentine's. Cards, candy and chocolate were a few.

Daume discussed our projects for 2024 while reviewing what the club had done in 2023.

The American Legion Unit 63 in Cape Girardeau awarded Linda Sanders, auxiliary member, a certificate of appreciation. The award was presented by Dennis Wolekjte, American Legion Unit 63 chaplain, and Tom Giles, American Legion Unit 63 adjutant. Submitted by Linda Sanders

Members thanked Barbara Marshall for hosting the January meeting in her home and preparing a lovely meal.

The club received a thank-you note from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for the large amount of caps and gloves donated in November.

Daume gave a talk on Mardi Gras (Fat or Shrove Tuesday) beginning before Christianity. It was celebrated in New Orleans after the city was founded in 1718. On Fat Tuesday, feasting tradition starts with donuts, pancakes, all types of delicious fried pastries. Following that day, the season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday. After that the balls and the extravagant celebrations take place with parades, floats, the king cake and drinks.

Dates to remember: