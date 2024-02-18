Club news 2-18-24

Kage Family Continuing Education Club met Thursday, Feb. 8 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.
The devotion was on the Legend of the Valentine. St. Valentine, a prisoner, picked a bunch of violets and sent them to his flock to say that faith and love will triumph, no matter the circumstances.
The group sang "Let Me Call You Sweetheart." Roll call followed coming up with words beginning with "C" in regard to Valentine's. Cards, candy and chocolate were a few.
Daume discussed our projects for 2024 while reviewing what the club had done in 2023.
Members thanked Barbara Marshall for hosting the January meeting in her home and preparing a lovely meal.
The club received a thank-you note from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for the large amount of caps and gloves donated in November.
Daume gave a talk on Mardi Gras (Fat or Shrove Tuesday) beginning before Christianity. It was celebrated in New Orleans after the city was founded in 1718. On Fat Tuesday, feasting tradition starts with donuts, pancakes, all types of delicious fried pastries. Following that day, the season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday. After that the balls and the extravagant celebrations take place with parades, floats, the king cake and drinks.
The Cape Girardeau American Legion Unit 63 hosted the district meeting on Sunday, Feb. 4. Attending were members from Poplar Bluff Unit 153 and Sikeston Unit 114. The meeting was conducted by Sikeston president, Tammi Cummins. The chaplain, Sharon Huey, from Sikeston, prayed for the congregation. Dinner was served after the meeting.
The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Feb. 8 at the home of Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the meeting. Debi Brown was welcomed as a guest. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags and the National FCE creed were recited in unison.
The Devotion was "I think I now understand" given by Darlene McCain. She provided two Valentine games with Donna Woolsey the winner. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected by Linda Thompson. Thompson reported she signed the club up for the program "Pay back at the pump for the month of June.
The club is in charge of arrangements for All Clubs Day to be held Thursday, March 28. The menu will include ham, fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, broccoli rice casserole, deviled eggs, slaw, dessert, bread, tea and coffee. The club will also provide morning refreshments.
The club members delivered cupcakes and soda for a Valentine party for the students at Cottonwood in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and then delivered Bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home.
The club will furnish a St. Patrick Day party for Parkview State School students Friday, March 15. Members signed up to bring various food items.
Club members received the recipe to prepare for the International meal on Malaysia to be held Thursday, March 14. The menu will consist of Nasi Lemak, Rojak salad, spicy noodles-Malay style, oseng wortel, Asian style green beans, Malaysian stir fried chicken, Malaysian spicy fruit, Kuih Bahulu.
Donna Woolsey received the door prize.
The club celebrated National Cherry Pie Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Park Et restaurant in Perryville. Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at BG's Deli in Cape Girardeau.
The next meeting will be the International meal and program on Malaysia at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the home of Sue Jones. Members are to bring Easter candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood.
