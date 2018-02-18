Club news 2-18-18

The New McKendree United Methodist Women met Feb. 6 in the church fellowship hall with 19 members present. Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting and all members recited the UMW Purpose.
The minutes of the previous general meeting and the minutes of the mission team meeting were read by Pam Buck, secretary, and approved as read. Marilyn Fronabarger, treasurer, gave a treasurer's report of $3,578.12 local fund on hand. Julie Combs gave a devotion introducing members to the chapter's new program book with the theme of "Sacred Spaces."
Chairperson reports:
Social action: Klaproth reported for Diane Brooks that the February collection will be the Call to Prayer and Self Denial and for March the Power Pack program for Jackson R-2 Schools.
Education and interpretation: Shirley Patterson made members aware of a poster in the hall about Church Women United.
Mission ribbons: Elwanda Corbin announced ribbons were available to purchase.
The Legislative event will be held in March 6 and 7 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Doris Dace, Patterson and Klaproth plan to attend.
New McKendree will host the Lenten Cluster Service on March 18. It was decided to serve sandwiches, fruit and desserts. Combs made a motion that money for the meat, bread, chips and pickles be taken from the UMW bereavement fund. Elwanda Corbin seconded the motion and it passed. Hope Circle will be asked to furnish fruit and Esther, Mary and Martha Circles and Members-at-large will be asked to furnish six dozen baked good items from each circle.
Klaproth met with the Rev. J. David Israel, and UMW Weekend will be held April 21 and 22. The Rev. Karen Nothdurft will be the guest speaker.
Esther Circle had nine members present; Hope Circle, one; Mary and Martha, six; and Members-at-large, three.
Esther Circle hosted the Jackson Manor birthday party Feb. 12. Members-at-large will host the party March 12.
The Mission Team recommended the unit once again host the 100-mile-yard sale for the church. Dace made the motion that the club participates in the sale and proceeds go to the World Service Apportionments of the church. Trisha Burkett seconded. Motion passed. Shirley Patterson made a motion that an advertisement be placed in the Southeast Missourian in the box ads. Dace seconded. Motion passed.
The next trip to the SEMO Food Bank will be Feb. 26. The church van will leave the church parking lot at 8:15 a.m.
The Church Women United World Day of Prayer will be held at 1 p.m. March 2 at Connection Point Church.
Thanks to Patsy Johnson's hard work, we have six pounds of stamps ready to take to the post office. Patsy reported she had separated the stamps into 27 categories and we had collected more than 13,000 cancelled stamps.
The Spring District Meeting will be April 7 in Van Buren, Missouri. The van is reserved for those going.
The group plans to make the trip to Bald Knob Cross on March 23.
It was reported the club has only paid $150 toward its payments to the Legacy Fund. Combs explained what the fund was for and made the motion that $300 be taken out of our general fund to catch up. Elwanda Corbin seconded and the motion passed. The item will be put in the budget for the next two years.
Dace read from the Prayer Calendar.
Combs gave the Call to Prayer and Self Denial program.
The meeting was followed by a stone soup luncheon with the church staff as guests.
Town and Country FCE Club met Feb. 8 at the home of Mary Klaproth. The club collect was read. Klaproth, hostess, read a devotion titled, "Today, I Can."
The treasury and secretary reports were given and approved. Pennies for friendship were collected. Karen Murphy gave a donation for the pound auction.
Town and Country planned to give the residents of Cottonwood Treatment Center a Valentine's Day party Feb. 14. The club will buy the cupcakes and members will donate soda.
Bingo prizes for The Lutheran Home were collected. Each member brought two items and the club will purchase 10 word-search books.
In new business:
Leader training session will be rescheduled for April 26 at the Jackson Extension Center.
Klaproth attended the Feb. 2 meeting at the University of Missouri Extension Center regarding the county forms to be completed. Education form will be on the Solar Eclipse of 2017. Action form will be completed on the weighted blankets for children with autism. Klaproth will do one form on International Dinner on England. These reports will be sent on the state level.
Feb. 26 is the date scheduled to sew weighted blankets for students with autism. This will be at the Extension Center with a 9 a.m. start time. Pot-luck dinner will be served.
The international dinner will be held at the home of Alene Hamilton. More information will be coming soon regarding specific details.
March projects include bringing dolls for Advocacy Day and treats for residents of Cottonwood Treatment Center for Easter treat bags.
Judy Niswonger had the program, "Outsmart the Burglar." Carl Kurtz and Austin Reed from the Jackson Police Department spoke on the subject. Points of interest included not making it appetizing and inviting for burglars and how to be less of a target. They also discussed the new half-cent sales tax to be on the April ballot.
Club out was scheduled for Gordonville Grill.
Next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 8. This will be the international dinner and lesson.
-- From staff reports
