Club news 2-18-18

New McKendree UMW

The New McKendree United Methodist Women met Feb. 6 in the church fellowship hall with 19 members present. Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting and all members recited the UMW Purpose.

The minutes of the previous general meeting and the minutes of the mission team meeting were read by Pam Buck, secretary, and approved as read. Marilyn Fronabarger, treasurer, gave a treasurer's report of $3,578.12 local fund on hand. Julie Combs gave a devotion introducing members to the chapter's new program book with the theme of "Sacred Spaces."

Chairperson reports:

Social action: Klaproth reported for Diane Brooks that the February collection will be the Call to Prayer and Self Denial and for March the Power Pack program for Jackson R-2 Schools.

Education and interpretation: Shirley Patterson made members aware of a poster in the hall about Church Women United.

Mission ribbons: Elwanda Corbin announced ribbons were available to purchase.

The Legislative event will be held in March 6 and 7 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Doris Dace, Patterson and Klaproth plan to attend.

New McKendree will host the Lenten Cluster Service on March 18. It was decided to serve sandwiches, fruit and desserts. Combs made a motion that money for the meat, bread, chips and pickles be taken from the UMW bereavement fund. Elwanda Corbin seconded the motion and it passed. Hope Circle will be asked to furnish fruit and Esther, Mary and Martha Circles and Members-at-large will be asked to furnish six dozen baked good items from each circle.

Klaproth met with the Rev. J. David Israel, and UMW Weekend will be held April 21 and 22. The Rev. Karen Nothdurft will be the guest speaker.

Esther Circle had nine members present; Hope Circle, one; Mary and Martha, six; and Members-at-large, three.

Esther Circle hosted the Jackson Manor birthday party Feb. 12. Members-at-large will host the party March 12.

The Mission Team recommended the unit once again host the 100-mile-yard sale for the church. Dace made the motion that the club participates in the sale and proceeds go to the World Service Apportionments of the church. Trisha Burkett seconded. Motion passed. Shirley Patterson made a motion that an advertisement be placed in the Southeast Missourian in the box ads. Dace seconded. Motion passed.

The next trip to the SEMO Food Bank will be Feb. 26. The church van will leave the church parking lot at 8:15 a.m.

The Church Women United World Day of Prayer will be held at 1 p.m. March 2 at Connection Point Church.

Thanks to Patsy Johnson's hard work, we have six pounds of stamps ready to take to the post office. Patsy reported she had separated the stamps into 27 categories and we had collected more than 13,000 cancelled stamps.

The Spring District Meeting will be April 7 in Van Buren, Missouri. The van is reserved for those going.

The group plans to make the trip to Bald Knob Cross on March 23.