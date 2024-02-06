All sections
December 30, 2017

Club news 12-31-17

story image illustation
Submitted by Mary Klaproth

The Cape Girardeau County Family, Community and Education Council installed officers for 2018 at the December FCE County council meeting. They were installed by Lesley Meier, 4-H youth specialist, to a theme of the different colors of the rainbow. Pictured from left: Mary Klaproth with Town and Country FCE, president; JoAnn Hahs and Judy Strickland with Lamplighters FCE Club, co-vice presidents; JoByna Daume with Kage FCE Club, corresponding secretary; Agnes Wachter with Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club, recording secretary and reporter; and Jeannie Rehak with Oak Ridge FCE Club, treasurer.

Submitted by Mary Klaproth

Community News
