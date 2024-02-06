Club news 12-31-17

The Cape Girardeau County Family, Community and Education Council installed officers for 2018 at the December FCE County council meeting. They were installed by Lesley Meier, 4-H youth specialist, to a theme of the different colors of the rainbow. Pictured from left: Mary Klaproth with Town and Country FCE, president; JoAnn Hahs and Judy Strickland with Lamplighters FCE Club, co-vice presidents; JoByna Daume with Kage FCE Club, corresponding secretary; Agnes Wachter with Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club, recording secretary and reporter; and Jeannie Rehak with Oak Ridge FCE Club, treasurer.