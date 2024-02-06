Club news 12-24-23

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met for its annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 14 at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. The arrangements for the meeting were made by chairperson's Darlene McCain and Brenda Pender. Games were provided by Lois Seabaugh.

A short business meeting was called to order by Mary Klaproth, president. The minutes from the November meeting were read by Sue Jones, secretary and Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read. The club received a thank-you note from Parkview State School for their Halloween party that the club gave for the students. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.

Klaproth, thanked Donna Woolsey, Dean Jones, Jones, McCain, Pender and Thompson for erecting the Christmas display in Jackson City Park. Members took donations for the annual Christmas toy drive to the Jackson Police Department after putting up the display.

Eight club members attended the December FCE Council Christmas meeting at the University of Missouri Extension Center Thursday, Dec. 7. The Council made a total of $289 from the silent auction that was held.

A few members went on the Southern Country Church Christmas tour Sunday, Dec. 10.

Each member brought Christmas candy for treat bags for Cottonwood Treatment Center. The bags were to be delivered to them at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19

Nine members traveled on Saturday, Dec. 16. to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, for the Christmas Variety Show at Badgett Theater.

Klaproth distributed information packets to each member for 2024.

The door prize was won by Linda Thompson. There was a secret pal gift exchange and new names were drawn for 2024.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at the home of Klaproth. The program will be given by Judy Niswonger. Members are to bring one item for a pound auction that will be held as a fund raiser for the club treasury. Also, volunteer hour forms will be collected from each member at the January meeting.