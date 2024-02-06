All sections
December 21, 2019
Club news 12-22-19
The Town and Country FCE Club met on Dec. 12 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Women of the church along with Darlene McCain furnished the meal. Alene Hamilton, Shirley Heise and McCain were in charge of arrangements. McCain, president, presided over a short business meeting. Roll call was answered by members to your favorite Christmas candy. The minutes and treasurer's report were given...
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63 in Cape Girardeau presented Greg Crain from Camp Hope with 14 quilts and a check for $500. Crain is a board member at Camp Hope which is a retreat for combat wounded veterans injuring in the Global War on Terror that offers our nation's heroes the opportunity to participate in outdoor adventures with dignity. Pictured are Donna Hinze, Greg Crain, Catherine Allison, Reba Strayhorn, Barbara Yallaly, Muriel Day, Fern Schlimme, Vickie Watling and Mildred Varvell.
Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Dec. 12 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Women of the church along with Darlene McCain furnished the meal. Alene Hamilton, Shirley Heise and McCain were in charge of arrangements.

McCain, president, presided over a short business meeting. Roll call was answered by members to your favorite Christmas candy. The minutes and treasurer's report were given.

Members brought Christmas candy for treat sacks for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Donna Woolsey will assemble the Christmas treat sacks and members planned to deliver them on Dec 20.

McCain announced the plaque is in place in the flower bed maintained by the club at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Mary Klaproth, incoming president, gave out folders to all members with various information regarding the upcoming year. The 2020 program books were given to members.

McCain installed the following officers with a football theme. Each officer was a different position football player and in order to be successful the players have to work together as a team. The officers are the following and they will assume their duties on Jan. 1: Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretary and reporter; Brenda Pender, treasurer; Shirley Heise, cards and flowers; and McCain, games and songs.

Secret pal gifts were exchanged and new names were drawn for 2020. The door prize was won by Rosilyn DeSpain.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the home of Klaproth. Woolsey will present the program on healthy homemade salad dressings. Members are to bring one item for the pound auction as a fundraiser for the club. Members are to bring their completed volunteer hours form.

Cape Girardeau County FCE

Lamplighters FCE was in charge of arrangements for the quarterly Cape Girardeau County FCE Council meeting that was held Dec. 5 in the lower level of the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. Being it was the Christmas meeting, the club used a red and green theme featuring sleds/sleighs and a poinsettia. Lamplighters hosted the morning's cookie, coffee and juice refreshments, plus they provided the roast pork, meatballs, potato casseroles and the desserts for the noon meal.

Mary Klaproth, county president, presided at the morning business session. Because it was Dorothy Litchenegger 92nd birthday, Klaproth presented her a decorated cupcake with a candle and led the group in singing "Happy Birthday" to her. Verla Mangels led members in singing the club collect. Morning devotions titled "Recipe for the day" and "The way we celebrate Christmas" were given by Agnes Wachter.

29 members and one guest responded to the roll call. Minutes were read by Jo Ann Hahs, secretary, and the treasurer's report was given by Klaproth in absence of the country treasurer, Barbara Barks.

Thank-you letters for autism blankets from the Altenburg School were read. Jobyna Daume, corresponding secretary, shared she had sent a card.

Reports were given about county FCE activities:

  • Betty Dellinger shared the program she most enjoyed at the MAFCE State Conference held at the Capital Plaza, Jefferson City, Missouri, Sept. 1 and 2 was the program on Uganda.
  • Barbara Marshall shared that the Fall District Meeting held at the Extension Center in Jackson Oct. 1 had 43 members attending, including two members of a new Stoddard County club, Heritage Girls. A highlight of the meeting was the presence of the state FCE president, Dana Harris. Also, Edna Crain and June Romine wore the hat they made at the state conference. Two interesting programs were presented that day: Doris Dace had an enlightening morning program about Aprons, Quilts, Lace and Linens and Carla Jordan shared information about the Cape County History Center in the afternoon.
  • Autism Weighted Items were made and delivered to the Easter Seals Center in Cape Girardeau in October. A recent check showed there were only a few items left, so members were urged to mark and remember the Feb. 11 work day.
  • December 9, 2019, is the date for the Leader Training Sessions that are to be held at the Extension Center in Jackson. Member were reminded that another excellent source for programs is the MAFCE Resource Book.
  • End of year reports meeting will be held Jan. 17, at the Extension Center.
  • The MAFCE achievement form is to be completed and turned in to the county president by Feb. 15.
  • All Clubs Day will be held on March 26 at the Extension Center.

An inspirational, informative morning program was given by Sarah Geringer on "Navigating the holidays with the family." In the afternoon, members were entertained with delightful Christmas music provided by instrumental ensembles from Jackson High School.

Members receiving "Years of Membership" recognition were: 5 years -- Debra Baughn, Oak Ridge; Dolores Bohnert, Cheerful Country Doers; Jacqueline Brandtner, Oak Ridge; 10 years -- Barbara Barks, Oak Ridge; Pat Hecht, Oak Ridge; 20 years -- Linda Sebaugh, Lamplighters; 40 years -- Shirley Palen, Kage; 45 years -- Judie Herbst, Kage; 50 years -- Jackie Kurre, Lamplighters; 65 years -- Marjorie Swan, associate member. A moment of remembrance was held for Nelda Crader and Karen McLane.

Officers for 2020 were installed by Klaproth. New officers are: Wachter, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Jo Ann Hahs, recording secretary and reporter; and Barbara Barks, treasurer.

Distribution of silent auction items and a drawing for the poinsettia closed the day's events.

--From staff reports

