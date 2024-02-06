Club news 12-22-19

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Dec. 12 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Women of the church along with Darlene McCain furnished the meal. Alene Hamilton, Shirley Heise and McCain were in charge of arrangements.

McCain, president, presided over a short business meeting. Roll call was answered by members to your favorite Christmas candy. The minutes and treasurer's report were given.

Members brought Christmas candy for treat sacks for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Donna Woolsey will assemble the Christmas treat sacks and members planned to deliver them on Dec 20.

McCain announced the plaque is in place in the flower bed maintained by the club at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Mary Klaproth, incoming president, gave out folders to all members with various information regarding the upcoming year. The 2020 program books were given to members.

McCain installed the following officers with a football theme. Each officer was a different position football player and in order to be successful the players have to work together as a team. The officers are the following and they will assume their duties on Jan. 1: Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretary and reporter; Brenda Pender, treasurer; Shirley Heise, cards and flowers; and McCain, games and songs.

Secret pal gifts were exchanged and new names were drawn for 2020. The door prize was won by Rosilyn DeSpain.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the home of Klaproth. Woolsey will present the program on healthy homemade salad dressings. Members are to bring one item for the pound auction as a fundraiser for the club. Members are to bring their completed volunteer hours form.