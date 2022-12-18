Club news 12-18-22

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club held its Christmas dinner party Thursday, Dec. 8, at Delmonico's Steakhouse. Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey were in charge of arrangements.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Roll call was answered with your Christmas wish. Thank-you notes were read from the students at Parkview State School for the Halloween Party the club provided. Brenda Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for Rural Women in Action Fund.

Woolsey provided a game on Christmas carols with Sue Jones being the winner of the game. Members brought Christmas candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center, and they were delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 14.