Club news 12-18-22

The Town and Country FCE Club held its Christmas dinner party Thursday, Dec. 8, at Delmonico's Steakhouse. Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey were in charge of arrangements.
Darlene McCain, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Roll call was answered with your Christmas wish. Thank-you notes were read from the students at Parkview State School for the Halloween Party the club provided. Brenda Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for Rural Women in Action Fund.
Woolsey provided a game on Christmas carols with Sue Jones being the winner of the game. Members brought Christmas candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center, and they were delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Pender was presented with her five-year membership certificate and pin at the meeting. She was unable to attend the Cape Girardeau County Council meeting when other members Sue Jones, Darlene McCain and Mary Klaproth received 55-year membership, Lois Seabaugh 50-years membership and Betty Brown and Judy Niswonger five-years membership.
Betty Brown installed the following officers for 2023 with a theme of An Apple A Day. They will assume their duties in January. They are: Mary Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretary/reporter; Linda Thompson,treasurer; Darlene McCain, games and songs; and Brenda Pender, cards and flowers.
Secret pal gifts were exchanged, and new names were drawn for 2023. The door prize was won by Jones.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the home of Klaproth. Judy Niswonger will present the program on Safe House. Members are to bring one item for a pound auction, which will be a fundraising project. Members are to bring their completed volunteer hours form to the meeting.
--From staff reports
