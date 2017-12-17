Club news 12-17-17

Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on Dec. 1. The Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club and the associate members were in charge of the arrangements. Morning refreshments were served with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. The meeting was called to order by Barbara Barks, president. The devotion was given by Shirley Palen, member of the Kage FCE Club.

Agnes Wachter, recording secretary, did roll call with all five clubs represented at the meeting for a total of 30 members present and one guest. All members present received a copy of the treasurer's report with a total balance of $1,993.22. Members attending the meeting brought items for a silent auction. All members attending received a listing of the Cape Girardeau County FCE members, the committees for the next two years and a calendar of events for 2018.

During the business meeting, JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the MAFCE Conference held in August in Columbia, Missouri, with six members from Cape Girardeau County attending. The MAFCE Conference in 2018 will be held on Aug. 27 through 29 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City, Missouri.

A report was given on the Fall District meeting held Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County. Fifteen members from Cape Girardeau County attended the meeting.

Marilyn Retherford, chairperson of the Artwork and Literacy Committee, reported materials have been delivered to the area schools and will be picked up before the Christmas break.

Jackie Brandtner, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, presented the Cape Girardeau County FCE scholarship for $300 to Belinda Strack. Strack attends Southeast Missouri State University.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to continue with the service project of making weighted blankets. The next work day will be Feb. 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Members approved going forward, membership pins for the FCE members will be presented at the December council meeting.

The FCE Leader Training for Cape Girardeau County and Perry County will be held on Jan. 12 beginning with registration at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will be held at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

The morning program was presented by Carol Reimann, Literacy Consultant at Southeast Missouri State University. She was named Missouri Teacher of the Year in 1992.