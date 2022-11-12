Club news 12-11-22

Cape Girardeau County FCE Club

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met Thursday, Dec. 1, at the University of Missouri Education Center in Jackson with President, Judy Strickland, presiding. Kage FCE Club was in charge of arrangements for the meeting. Mary Klaproth, recording secretary, took the roll with 25 FCE members in attendance. Barbara Barks, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $945.80. The report will be placed on file.

During the business meeting, Strickland shared highlights of the MAFCE Conference held Sept. 14 and 15 in Columbia, Missouri. She stated the districts have been reduced to five districts. At the present time Missouri has 179 members paying their dues for 2023. This is a decrease of 33 members from last year. Highlights were shared of the Fall District Meeting held in October in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The scholarship committee selected Bryce Hahs to receive the FCE $300 scholarship.

JoAnn Hahs reported 33 weighted blankets had been made Nov. 1, and 32 of the blankets were delivered to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. She announced fabric is needed for the project. It was approved by the group to continue making the blankets if fabric is available for the group to use.

Judie Herbst suggested membership recognition go by the actual years of membership and be recognized that year. This was approved by the group. She questioned how the determination was made with clubs hosting All Club's Day and the December quarterly council meeting. After discussion the group agreed this will be done alphabetically with the clubs going forward.

Klaproth gave out packets of information with the Cape Girardeau County FCE membership, the FCE Calendar and committees for 2023. Also, the county achievement forms, community successful program forms, scholarship forms were given out at the meeting. The County Achievement form needs to be completed and given to Strickland by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Members were given time to bid on the wrapped silent auction items brought to the meeting. The profit from the silent auction will be given to the SEMO Food Bank.

The morning program was presented by Sharon Schuessler on Grief Share Ministry.