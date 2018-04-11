Club News 11-4-18

Lamplighter FCE club members met Oct. 18 at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Members enjoyed the annual International meal featuring recipes from Nepal. The Nepal recipes were prepared and served by the meal committee: Jackie Kurre, Dorothy Hahs and Linda Sebaugh. Nepal uses many spices which are unfamiliar to most of us. The meal was filled with flavor and new taste treats. Members learned that Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia, above India and south of Tibet in China. Mt. Everest, which is part of the Himalayan Mountain range, is the tallest mountain on earth is found in Nepal.
After the meal, President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order with members. Strickland gave a devotional about "Attitude." Dodie Eisenhauer read the September minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.
A discussion was held as to how to cover the cost of the meal. Verla Mangels made a motion that the ingredients for the meal be paid from the treasury. The motion was seconded and carried.
Mangels gave a report on the recent District meeting held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She also gave pointers on how to survive an attacker.
Strickland reminded the group to bring their Christmas cards for the military to the next meeting. You should sign your card and if you wish, write a short note, place an address sticker on the card, and place the card in an envelope. Strickland suggested the club might want to give cards to the residents of the Veteran's Home. Also, there was a brief discussion about the club's Christmas plans.
The Nov. 15 meeting will be in the home of Sharon Bogenpohl at 7 p.m. Roll call will be a Thanksgiving recipe exchange.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Oct. 22 at the home of Bernie Gardner with sixteen members present. Gwen Nussbaum was unable to attend. President Martha Slaten presided.
An invitation was received from the Cape Girardeau BSP city council to a Bunco Party on Nov. 5 at Abby Road Christian Church. Reservations were made with most members planning to attend. Marsha Parrish invited members to join her for the Cantata at Centenary Methodist Church at the 8:45 a.m. service on Dec. 9.
Patty Taylor and Bernie Gardner presented several options for socials in November including, "Our Town" at River Campus Oct. 31 through Nov. 4; River City Players at Port Cape Nov. 8 through 11; and members were reminded of the chapter trip to Kimmswick, Missouri, will be on Saturday, Nov. 10. Members will meet on the parking lot of Lynnwood Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Dinner will be at the Blue Owl.
Margaret Little read "Legacy Membership" from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi.
A report was given by Patty Taylor on "Day 40 for Liam," one of our chapter special service projects.
The next meeting will be held at the home of Marsha Parrish on Nov. 13.
The program for the evening was presented by Gardner. She told of her recent two week trip to London, Plymouth Sound, Wales, Chester England, Liverpool Cathedral, the cavern in Liverpool where the Beatles liked to play, and Scotland. She also shared photos and brochures of her travels.
-- From staff reports
