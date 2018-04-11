Club News 11-4-18

Lamplighter FCE Club

Lamplighter FCE club members met Oct. 18 at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Members enjoyed the annual International meal featuring recipes from Nepal. The Nepal recipes were prepared and served by the meal committee: Jackie Kurre, Dorothy Hahs and Linda Sebaugh. Nepal uses many spices which are unfamiliar to most of us. The meal was filled with flavor and new taste treats. Members learned that Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia, above India and south of Tibet in China. Mt. Everest, which is part of the Himalayan Mountain range, is the tallest mountain on earth is found in Nepal.

After the meal, President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order with members. Strickland gave a devotional about "Attitude." Dodie Eisenhauer read the September minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.

A discussion was held as to how to cover the cost of the meal. Verla Mangels made a motion that the ingredients for the meal be paid from the treasury. The motion was seconded and carried.

Mangels gave a report on the recent District meeting held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She also gave pointers on how to survive an attacker.

Strickland reminded the group to bring their Christmas cards for the military to the next meeting. You should sign your card and if you wish, write a short note, place an address sticker on the card, and place the card in an envelope. Strickland suggested the club might want to give cards to the residents of the Veteran's Home. Also, there was a brief discussion about the club's Christmas plans.

The Nov. 15 meeting will be in the home of Sharon Bogenpohl at 7 p.m. Roll call will be a Thanksgiving recipe exchange.