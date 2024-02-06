All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2021

Club news 11-28-21

Members of Kage FCE met Nov. 18 for lunch at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Joybna Daume presided and also gave the devotional "have no fear." Members were reminded of the County FCE Christmas Party to be held Thursday at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m...

Kage FCE Club

Members of Kage FCE met Nov. 18 for lunch at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Joybna Daume presided and also gave the devotional "have no fear."

Members were reminded of the County FCE Christmas Party to be held Thursday at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau County Council tested oatmeal recipes for the "Today's Farmer Magazine." The recipes to be tested were made by members and brought to the extension office on Nov. 15 to be tasted. The top ten will be submitted for publication in the magazine. The council is paid $200 for this project.

Sarah Ross and Daume reported that they had taken items contributed by members to the Salvation Army for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

It was announced that All Clubs Day will be held on Marth 24. Jane Clark, Kara Clark Summers and Marian Kramer will receive "Years of Membership" awards at this meeting.

The club Christmas Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at Delmonico's Steak House. There will be no gift exchange. All members are asked to bring $10 to be given to the "Christmas for the Elderly" program.

Judie Herbst presented the program -- "Person to Person, Can We Talk?"

--From staff reports

