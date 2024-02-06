Club news 11-28-21

Kage FCE Club

Members of Kage FCE met Nov. 18 for lunch at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Joybna Daume presided and also gave the devotional "have no fear."

Members were reminded of the County FCE Christmas Party to be held Thursday at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau County Council tested oatmeal recipes for the "Today's Farmer Magazine." The recipes to be tested were made by members and brought to the extension office on Nov. 15 to be tasted. The top ten will be submitted for publication in the magazine. The council is paid $200 for this project.