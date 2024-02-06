Club news 11-22-20

Members of Kage FCE met for lunch at IHOP on Nov. 12 with five members attending. Some members are choosing not to attend meetings due to the pandemic.
Minutes were read and approved and the treasurer's report was given by Judie Herbst.
Discussion was held concerning the club's community service projects for the rest of the year. Any further contributions will be discussed in January. Recent contributions have been to the Safe House, Salvation Army, Fish Food Pantry and Alzheimer's Association.
Shirley Palen and Herbst announced the annual Christmas Party will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Delmonioc's Steakhouse. Each member is to bring a $10 gift for the gift exchange.
Members were reminded of the County FCE Christmas Party on Dec. 3 at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Rules for social distancing will be followed and all in attendance should wear a mask. All members received a letter containing the registration form for this meeting. Sarah Ross will receive a 10-year membership pin and Barbara Schaffner will received a 50year membership pin at this meeting.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 9 at the home of Bernie Gardner with seven members present. Some members are choosing not to attend meetings due to the COVID-19.
Chapter recent Golden Circle recipients were congratulated signifying their 50 years of membership. They are Linda Belote, Joyce Hays and Vicki Connell-McKinney. Bernie Gardner received the Laureate Degree. Other chapter members belonging to the Golden Circle are Carole Calvin, Judie Herbst, Margaret Little, Gwen Nussbaum, Marsha Parrish, Marilyn Schwab and Bobbie Woodard.
Thank-you notes were received from Gwen Nussbaum's granddaughter Ashley McGuire and family for the piggy bank they received upon the birth of their baby boy. Thank you notes were also received from Vicki Connell-McKinney and Joyce Hays.
An article from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi concerning the duties of committees was read by Joyce Hays.
Meeting assignments for the new year were made. Members with larger rooms were favored to host meetings to allow for social distancing. Members were reminded of the 6 p.m. time change and members will meet only on the second Monday of the month, not on the second and fourth Monday.
The program was presented by Bernie Gardner. She showed a map of the United States showing the electoral votes received on past and present elections and presented information on the Electoral College and each state follows its own laws.
Swaparoo was brought by Carole Calvin and won by Bobbie Woodard.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the home of Judie Herbst. This will be the club's annual Christmas dinner and secret pal gift exchange.
Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary 3775 announces to its members nominations will be taken for the office of vice president, with election if necessary, at the auxilliary's meeting on Tuesday.
