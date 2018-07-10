Club news 10-7-18

Lamplighter FCE Club

The Lamplighter FCE Club met Sept. 20 at the home of President Judy Strickland. The devotional, "A Retirement Home Prayer," by Mary Maxwell was brought to members on YouTube. Members answered the roll call by giving a tip on "How to Boost Your Brain." Both July and August minutes were read. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved and placed on file.

Members were encouraged to attend the upcoming district meeting to be held Oct. 4. The meeting was held at the Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Members were reminded to bring Christmas cards for our military by Nov. 17. Strickland suggested that the club may want to expand the card giving to the Missouri Veterans Home residents as well.

Officers for 2019 were elected. New officers are: Judy Strickland, president; Verla Mangels, vice president; Linda Sebaugh, treasurer; Dodie Eisenhauer, secretary; Jackie Kurre, song leader; Beverly Meyer, game leader; and Margaret Friese, reporter. The October meeting will feature the international meal and the country is Nepal.

The Christmas nursing home project was discussed and members decided to put together a gift plate of two cookies, a banana and a candy cane for each of the Jackson Manor residents. Before heading to the nursing home, we will meet at the Baptist Church in Oak Ridge to assemble and wrap the plates.

Strickland gave a report from the August State MAFCE Conference held in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Mangels gave a program on "Taking Care of Yourself." Members were encouraged to write a "joy list" then share a few of the items from the list that makes us happy. Dwell on the good things and be thankful was the message of the evening.

Strickland gave a second program on "Herb Gardening." Moving to more natural homeopathic remedies is a trend enjoyed by many with the use of oils and herbs.

The Oct. 18 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Missouri Torchbearer IOTA of Beta Sigma Phi

Joyce Hays was hostess when The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at Joy Church on Sept. 17 for the first regular meeting of the new year. Dixie Jones, Linda Belote and Marilyn Schwab were unable to attend. President Martha Slaten presided.

A certificate was received by the chapter from International stating that the chapter is again a "Three Star Chapter." The chapter is very proud of the fact that most of the members have never been in a chapter that has gotten a rating lower than a three star.

A thank-you note was received from Kate, Ryun and Baby Jack Holloway for the piggy bank the chapter sent to Baby Jack. Thank-you notes were also received from Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes for the yellow roses they had received from the chapter during the summer.

Reports were given on the three "dinner outs" held during the summer.

Carole Calvin reported that there will be an all chapter Bunco Party on Nov. 5 hosted by the BSP City Council. More information will be given later.

Bobbie Woodard stated that she had sent a thank-you note to Judie Sneathen's chapter for Beginning Day and a sympathy card was sent to Marge Janssen.