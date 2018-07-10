Club news 10-7-18

The Lamplighter FCE Club met Sept. 20 at the home of President Judy Strickland. The devotional, "A Retirement Home Prayer," by Mary Maxwell was brought to members on YouTube. Members answered the roll call by giving a tip on "How to Boost Your Brain." Both July and August minutes were read. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved and placed on file.
Members were encouraged to attend the upcoming district meeting to be held Oct. 4. The meeting was held at the Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Members were reminded to bring Christmas cards for our military by Nov. 17. Strickland suggested that the club may want to expand the card giving to the Missouri Veterans Home residents as well.
Officers for 2019 were elected. New officers are: Judy Strickland, president; Verla Mangels, vice president; Linda Sebaugh, treasurer; Dodie Eisenhauer, secretary; Jackie Kurre, song leader; Beverly Meyer, game leader; and Margaret Friese, reporter. The October meeting will feature the international meal and the country is Nepal.
The Christmas nursing home project was discussed and members decided to put together a gift plate of two cookies, a banana and a candy cane for each of the Jackson Manor residents. Before heading to the nursing home, we will meet at the Baptist Church in Oak Ridge to assemble and wrap the plates.
Strickland gave a report from the August State MAFCE Conference held in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Mangels gave a program on "Taking Care of Yourself." Members were encouraged to write a "joy list" then share a few of the items from the list that makes us happy. Dwell on the good things and be thankful was the message of the evening.
Strickland gave a second program on "Herb Gardening." Moving to more natural homeopathic remedies is a trend enjoyed by many with the use of oils and herbs.
The Oct. 18 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.
Joyce Hays was hostess when The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at Joy Church on Sept. 17 for the first regular meeting of the new year. Dixie Jones, Linda Belote and Marilyn Schwab were unable to attend. President Martha Slaten presided.
A certificate was received by the chapter from International stating that the chapter is again a "Three Star Chapter." The chapter is very proud of the fact that most of the members have never been in a chapter that has gotten a rating lower than a three star.
A thank-you note was received from Kate, Ryun and Baby Jack Holloway for the piggy bank the chapter sent to Baby Jack. Thank-you notes were also received from Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes for the yellow roses they had received from the chapter during the summer.
Reports were given on the three "dinner outs" held during the summer.
Carole Calvin reported that there will be an all chapter Bunco Party on Nov. 5 hosted by the BSP City Council. More information will be given later.
Bobbie Woodard stated that she had sent a thank-you note to Judie Sneathen's chapter for Beginning Day and a sympathy card was sent to Marge Janssen.
Patty Taylor and Bernie Gardner presented several options for social events for the new year.
The program for the evening, "Weird Missouri," your travel guide to Missouri's local legends and best kept secrets, by James Strait, was presented by Joyce Hays.
The 2017 -- 2018 Scrapbook was presented to past president Bernie Gardner by Patty Taylor and Marsha Parrish.
The chapter met Sept. 24 at the home of Martha Slaten.
Carole Calvin, Bobbie Woodard, and Linda Belote were unable to attend.
President Martha Slaten presided.
A thank-you note was received from the family of Baby Everette Krahl, great-grandson of Carole Rhodes, for the piggy bank the chapter had sent him.. The proud parents and big sister are Kelsey, Andrew and Vivianne Krahl.
Members were reminded about the all-chapter Bunco Party to be held in November. The party will be hosted by city council.
The chapter is planning a trip to Kimmswich on Nov. 11. Dinner will be at the Blue Owl.
Herbst distributed invitations to her Barn Party at the "Herbst Family Barn" on Oct. 12.
Members were asked to think of entertainment and a venue for Founders Day the chapter will host next spring.
A report was given on the visits to our "member at large" member Mary Schwab who resides at Chateau Girardeau. It was reported that she loves her monthly treats delivered by Bobbie Woodard and Charlotte Bess.
Bess presented a piggy bank to Herbst for her new great-grandson Grayson James Bomar, new son of Amanda and Jared Bomar. Grayson was born on Sept. 15. Vicki Connell-McKinney was presented a wedding basket to be presented to her granddaughter Bethany who is getting married on Oct. 13.
The next meeting will be hosted by Charlotte Bess at the Chateau Girardeau. Calvin and Herbst will serve as her co-hostesses. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Program for the evening, "Our Princess Cruise to Alaska" in July was presented by Martha Slaten. One highpoint of the trip was watch the whales. They flew to Vancouver and cruised up to Anchorage, Alaska, for an eight day cruise.
Another program for the evening "Life is like a Double Edge Sword" was presented by Marilyn Schwab.
