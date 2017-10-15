All sections
NewsOctober 15, 2017

Club news 10-15-17

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 25 at The Lutheran Home. Marilyn Schwab and Mary Schwab were hostesses, with Carole Calvin and Charlotte Bess serving as co-hostesses. Fourteen members were present. President Bernie Gardner presided...

Missouri Torchbearer Iota Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 25 at The Lutheran Home. Marilyn Schwab and Mary Schwab were hostesses, with Carole Calvin and Charlotte Bess serving as co-hostesses. Fourteen members were present. President Bernie Gardner presided.

The service committee, Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes, reported the chapter would participate in the Samaritan's Purse for the first service project of the new year. Each member will fill a shoebox of "goodies" marked either for a boy or girl with the appropriate age written on the outside of the box. Members will be given a list of the most needed items. Each member is asked to donate $9 toward the shipping cost of the box. The boxes will be collected at the end of October.

Patty Taylor reminded members of the lunch trip to the River House Winery in Scott City on Sunday. Members will meet at Garber's at 12:30 p.m. Spouses and guests are welcome. They were also reminded of the trip to Kimmswick, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

The swaperoo gift was brought by Judie Herbst, and won by Bobbie Woodard.

Marilyn Schwab presented the program, "A Biography, Dr. Arthur C. Magill." He fought the typhoid plague by teaching everyone how to purify their water and so on. In 1917, he traced the disease to an ice-cream vendor and to shallow wells that were contaminated. He became head of the Science Department at Southeast Missouri State University, and the Magill Science Center and Magill Hall were named after him.

Southeast District Fall FCE

The Southeast District Fall FCE meeting was held Oct. 5 at the United Methodist Church of Doniphan, Missouri. The meeting was hosted by Ripley County. Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Morning refreshments were served by the FCE members of Ripley County.

The meeting was opened with members saying the Club Collect. MAFCE president, Edna Crain from Fisk, Missouri, led an icebreaker.

The thought for the day was given by Barbara Barks, Cape GIrardeau County FCE president. Butler County called the roll call with 37 members in attendance, two guest speakers and John Fuller, a human development specialist headquartered in Butler County.

JoAnn Hahs, Southeast district director, presided over the business meeting. She introduced Lynn Maples, National FCE president; Betty Schalk, national board member; Edna Crain, MAFCE president; Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president; Judy Strickland, MAFCE treasurer; and incoming Southeast district director, Shirley Kirkley, to the group. Hahs went over highlights from the MAFCE annual conference held in Columbia, Missouri, in August.

The financial report was given to all members present. Clubs were urged to send in a report on how each celebrated the solar eclipse to Judy Strickland.

Hahs presented a tribute to Lois Fritsche, Perry County FCE president and a 60-year FCE member, who died in July.

The morning program was presented by Becky Wilcox, director of Libraries in Doniphan and Naylor, Missouri. Her topic as "The Role of Libraries in Ripley County." She gave out a handout on how to spot "fake news."

After lunch, John Grim presented the program on stories about and from Ripley County. Fuller spoke to the group about the services planned for the surrounding counties.

Butler County was in charge of the silent auction, with members attending donating items to be bid on. The door prizes were distributed by Ripley County. Each county donated two door prizes.

The spring Southeast district meeting will be hosted by Perry County with the date to be determined by the MAFCE president. Kirkley, new Southeast district director from Poplar Bluff, will preside.

-- From staff reports

