Club news 10-15-17

Missouri Torchbearer Iota Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 25 at The Lutheran Home. Marilyn Schwab and Mary Schwab were hostesses, with Carole Calvin and Charlotte Bess serving as co-hostesses. Fourteen members were present. President Bernie Gardner presided.

The service committee, Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes, reported the chapter would participate in the Samaritan's Purse for the first service project of the new year. Each member will fill a shoebox of "goodies" marked either for a boy or girl with the appropriate age written on the outside of the box. Members will be given a list of the most needed items. Each member is asked to donate $9 toward the shipping cost of the box. The boxes will be collected at the end of October.

Patty Taylor reminded members of the lunch trip to the River House Winery in Scott City on Sunday. Members will meet at Garber's at 12:30 p.m. Spouses and guests are welcome. They were also reminded of the trip to Kimmswick, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

The swaperoo gift was brought by Judie Herbst, and won by Bobbie Woodard.

Marilyn Schwab presented the program, "A Biography, Dr. Arthur C. Magill." He fought the typhoid plague by teaching everyone how to purify their water and so on. In 1917, he traced the disease to an ice-cream vendor and to shallow wells that were contaminated. He became head of the Science Department at Southeast Missouri State University, and the Magill Science Center and Magill Hall were named after him.

Southeast District Fall FCE

The Southeast District Fall FCE meeting was held Oct. 5 at the United Methodist Church of Doniphan, Missouri. The meeting was hosted by Ripley County. Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Morning refreshments were served by the FCE members of Ripley County.

The meeting was opened with members saying the Club Collect. MAFCE president, Edna Crain from Fisk, Missouri, led an icebreaker.