Club news 1-8-23

Following the meal, the members enjoyed bingo called by Judie Herbst. Everyone won holiday decorations.

Barbara Marshall gave the members a Christmas quiz. Some of the answers we knew and we also learned new information about the holidays.

The club's Christmas project was "Christmas for the Elderly."

A donation was also made to the Memory Care Center at Jackson Villas for its shop for patients.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

-- From staff reports