NewsJanuary 7, 2023

Club news 1-8-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage FCE club met at Thursday, Dec. 8 at Delmonico's restaurant for its Christmas party.

Jo Byna Daume opened the meeting. She read a thank-you note from Mary Klaproth regarding Kage hosting the Cape Girardeau County Council Quarterly Meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.

At the council meeting, Daume received a 55-year membership certificate.

The group heard a Christmas poem from a special friend.

Jane Clark led the prayer and the members enjoyed a meal. Thanks to the staff for being so attentive.

Following the meal, the members enjoyed bingo called by Judie Herbst. Everyone won holiday decorations.

Barbara Marshall gave the members a Christmas quiz. Some of the answers we knew and we also learned new information about the holidays.

The club's Christmas project was "Christmas for the Elderly."

A donation was also made to the Memory Care Center at Jackson Villas for its shop for patients.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

