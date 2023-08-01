Club news 1-8-23

The Kage FCE club met at Thursday, Dec. 8 at Delmonico's restaurant for its Christmas party.
Jo Byna Daume opened the meeting. She read a thank-you note from Mary Klaproth regarding Kage hosting the Cape Girardeau County Council Quarterly Meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.
At the council meeting, Daume received a 55-year membership certificate.
The group heard a Christmas poem from a special friend.
Jane Clark led the prayer and the members enjoyed a meal. Thanks to the staff for being so attentive.
Following the meal, the members enjoyed bingo called by Judie Herbst. Everyone won holiday decorations.
Barbara Marshall gave the members a Christmas quiz. Some of the answers we knew and we also learned new information about the holidays.
The club's Christmas project was "Christmas for the Elderly."
A donation was also made to the Memory Care Center at Jackson Villas for its shop for patients.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
-- From staff reports
