Club news 1-5-20

Strickland reported on the December council meeting stating that membership pins and certificates were presented. Congratulations to our own Linda Sebaugh who received a pin and certificate of membership.

After lunch, members exchanged Christmas presents. Strickland gave each member a blue Christmas tote. Beverly Meyer led the group in Christmas games and handed out prizes. By the time Meyer had finished with the games, each blue tote was full of prizes. There were many oohs and ahs and thanks heard round the table.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Strickland installed the 2020 officers by reading the NAFCE Creed and membership pledge. Officers responded with raised right hand and said "I will."

-- From staff reports