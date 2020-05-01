All sections
January 4, 2020

Club news 1-5-20

Lamplighters FCE Club

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Dec. 19 at Jackson Manor Nursing Home where they prepared and distributed approximately 63 Christmas cards, candy canes and handmade dove ornaments. After leaving the nursing home, members traveled to Sandy's Restaurant in the airport for lunch and the last meeting of the year.

President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. Strickland gave a short devotion. Dodie Eisenhauer read the November minutes. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read.

Strickland reported on the December council meeting stating that membership pins and certificates were presented. Congratulations to our own Linda Sebaugh who received a pin and certificate of membership.

After lunch, members exchanged Christmas presents. Strickland gave each member a blue Christmas tote. Beverly Meyer led the group in Christmas games and handed out prizes. By the time Meyer had finished with the games, each blue tote was full of prizes. There were many oohs and ahs and thanks heard round the table.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Strickland installed the 2020 officers by reading the NAFCE Creed and membership pledge. Officers responded with raised right hand and said "I will."

-- From staff reports

