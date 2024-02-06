Club news 1-23-22

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Jan. 10 at the home of Linda Belote with eleven members present. Marilyn Schwab was co-hostess. Bobbie Woodard and Gwen Nussbaum were unable to attend.
Patty Taylor presided.
A vote was taken for the chapter Valentine Queen.
Judie Herbst and Taylor reported on the BSP City Council meeting held Jan. 5 at the library. It was announced that the Valentine Dinner will be held Feb. 12 at Stooge's in Jackson and Founder's Day will be held on April 25 at the Cape Girardeau Elk's Lodge. The amount given to chapters hosting an all-chapter event was increased effective immediately. They also reported that three projects were submitted for the BSP City Council Service Project. This will be awarded at Founder's Day in April. The other chapters have until Jan. 27 to submit a project.
Swaparoo was brought by Dixie Jones and won by Joyce Hays.
The group made plans to go to Ford and Son's Funeral Home on Jan. 14 for the visitation of long-time Beta Sigma Phi member, and chapter member, Charlotte Bess. Bess has been a real loss to our chapter. The funeral was held Jan. 15, at Christ Episcopal Church.
Several options, including Birthright, were discussed for another chapter service project.
The next meeting will be held Jan. 24 at the home of Herbst.
The program for the evening, "winter of life," was presented by Schwab.
The Town and Country FCE Club met Jan. 13 in the home of Mary Klaproth. All club members were present for the meeting. Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. The pledges to the United States Flag, Missouri Flag and the Club Collect were recited in unison. The devotion was given by Klaproth titled, "something to think about" and "Twas the Month after Christmas." Members played a game provided by Donna Woolsey. The winners of the game were Sue Jones, Lois Seabaugh and Klaproth all having the same score on the game. Roll call was answered by if you made a New Year's resolution.
McCain read the constitution of the club. Members will provide a Valentine party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. McCain will be in charge to check on the date when the items need to be delivered. The club will purchase large print word search books for Bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home and all members will donate two additional bingo prizes.
Members turned in their volunteer hours. Klaproth gave eligible members the years of membership form to complete to be mailed to the state president for recognition at the Spring district meeting on April 26. Sue Jones, Klaproth and McCain will receive 55-year membership certificates and Seabaugh will receive a 50-year membership certificate. Members were given copies of the recent FCE Flash sent by the National FCE President.
The program was presented by Linda Thompson titled "how stress affects your health."
Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Olive Garden.
All members participated in a pound auction held as a fundraising event. Refreshments were served by the hostess.
The next meeting will be Feb. 10 at the home of McCain. Woolsey will present the program on "What does color say about your personality." Members are to bring two Bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home.
--From staff reports
