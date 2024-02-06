Club news 1-23-22

Missouri Torchbearer IOTA

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Jan. 10 at the home of Linda Belote with eleven members present. Marilyn Schwab was co-hostess. Bobbie Woodard and Gwen Nussbaum were unable to attend.

Patty Taylor presided.

A vote was taken for the chapter Valentine Queen.

Judie Herbst and Taylor reported on the BSP City Council meeting held Jan. 5 at the library. It was announced that the Valentine Dinner will be held Feb. 12 at Stooge's in Jackson and Founder's Day will be held on April 25 at the Cape Girardeau Elk's Lodge. The amount given to chapters hosting an all-chapter event was increased effective immediately. They also reported that three projects were submitted for the BSP City Council Service Project. This will be awarded at Founder's Day in April. The other chapters have until Jan. 27 to submit a project.

Swaparoo was brought by Dixie Jones and won by Joyce Hays.

The group made plans to go to Ford and Son's Funeral Home on Jan. 14 for the visitation of long-time Beta Sigma Phi member, and chapter member, Charlotte Bess. Bess has been a real loss to our chapter. The funeral was held Jan. 15, at Christ Episcopal Church.

Several options, including Birthright, were discussed for another chapter service project.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 24 at the home of Herbst.