Club news 1-22-23

Kage FCE

Kage FCE met Jan. 12 at the Cape girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.

Barbara Marshall gave the devotional titled "I treasure each moment." As the year 2022 ended, we all have special moments, especially the memories of being with our families on Christmas, seeing them laughing and having fun. The group then sang "Auld Lang Syne," which is a Scottish term meaning "days gone by."

Roll call was answered on how we spent the New Year's Eve. Some were traveling. Others spent the evening with family and friends, while others stayed in and watched the ball drop on TV. However it was spent, all had a Happy New Year. There were seven members present.

The Missouri State Flag for the Cape Girardeau Senior Center has been received and will be installed soon.

Programs for 2022 were reviewed and 2023 programs were discussed. Daume presented the program on stress, the part it plays in our lives and how we can relief from it. Examples for relief would be breathing exercises, yoga, meditation and exercise. Next month the program will on be on chocolate to be presented by Judie Herbst. February is Valentine's Month.

Service projects were scheduled for the new year. Herbst will provide a list for members. The project for February will be to bring food for bag lunches for homeless. The bags are stocked by the First Presbyterian Church in outside boxes and are readily available every day.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Jan. 12, at the home of Mary Klaproth.

Klaproth, president, presided over the business meeting.

The devotion titled "Each Day" was given by Klaproth. Darlene McCain led club members singing America The Beautiful and presented a matching game of old songs and who sang those songs. The game was won by Donna Woolsey. Sue Jones read the minutes from the December meeting. They were approved as read.

The roll call was given by Jones with each member answering what they did on New Years Eve. She read a thank-you note from Betty Brown.

Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report from December. She reported $176.29 as the current bank balance. Pennies for rural women were collected by Linda Thompson, incoming treasurer for 2023.