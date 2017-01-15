Club news 1-15-17

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met Dec. 13 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president. The group sang a favorite Christmas carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful," led by Marilyn Rutherford. Rutherford also read, as a devotion, the Bible story of the birth of Jesus. Roll call was answered by each member naming her favorite Christmas carol. Sixteen members and one guest responded. Minutes were read by Peggy Barks and were approved after two corrections were made. Pat Hecht gave the treasurer's report, which also was approved.
It was reported that the members had sent 1,194 cards to the men and women in the armed services.
Members also chose the month they would like to be hostess in 2017.
Barbara Barks requested that the members who wished to take part in compiling the program book for 2017 meet at her home on Jan. 6.
Rehak announced that the next autism workshop to make weighted blankets, lap pads and neck snakes would be Feb. 27.
Barks reported that the Christmas with the Elks Lodge project was a huge success, with the club providing scarves, gloves, caps, books, toys, socks, underwear and clothes, which were given to each family with children as they came to get their Christmas baskets from the Elks.
Other announcements included that members were urged to attend the Jan. 27 meeting at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson if they had state reports to turn in. The spring district meeting will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau County FCE, but no date has been set at this time.
All clubs day will be combined with the quarterly council meeting in March.
The meeting was adjourned and members had the annual Christmas luncheon, prepared by Brandtner. Following the meal, members enjoyed a game of "dirty Santa," which provided much fun and laughter for the gift exchange.
Grace United Methodist Women's business meeting met Jan. 3, with 10 members present. The meeting began with a devotion entitled "Just For Today" and a prayer of St. Francis given by Sandy Shandy.
The business meeting was called to order by Alice Niswonger, president. The minutes were read and approved. Jean Wetzel, treasurer, passed out copies of the financial report. It was agreed that obligated funds be kept as is and circles will discuss at their meetings.
Old business: Installation of officers will be held at the next general meeting on Feb. 7. The memorial service will be at the spring banquet on April 4. Continue to save stamps and box tops.
Acknowledgement was made of thank you's for contributions made since the last meeting.
New business: Linda Price, Barbara Miller and Niswonger will meet to make final plans for the spring sale to be held March 4. The Spring banquet will be at 6 p.m. on April 4 and Christmas banquet will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Yearbooks will be ready by circle meeting times.
UMW Sunday will be decided at the February meeting.
Church Women United will have Hospitality Day this month, but the exact date unknown.
Rev. Barbara Patterson asked for ways to become acquainted with shut-ins of our church. They were given contact names from our church for The Lutheran Home, Chateau Girardeau and Cape Town Assisted Living.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.