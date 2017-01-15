Club news 1-15-17

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met Dec. 13 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president. The group sang a favorite Christmas carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful," led by Marilyn Rutherford. Rutherford also read, as a devotion, the Bible story of the birth of Jesus. Roll call was answered by each member naming her favorite Christmas carol. Sixteen members and one guest responded. Minutes were read by Peggy Barks and were approved after two corrections were made. Pat Hecht gave the treasurer's report, which also was approved.

It was reported that the members had sent 1,194 cards to the men and women in the armed services.

Members also chose the month they would like to be hostess in 2017.

Barbara Barks requested that the members who wished to take part in compiling the program book for 2017 meet at her home on Jan. 6.

Rehak announced that the next autism workshop to make weighted blankets, lap pads and neck snakes would be Feb. 27.

Barks reported that the Christmas with the Elks Lodge project was a huge success, with the club providing scarves, gloves, caps, books, toys, socks, underwear and clothes, which were given to each family with children as they came to get their Christmas baskets from the Elks.

Other announcements included that members were urged to attend the Jan. 27 meeting at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson if they had state reports to turn in. The spring district meeting will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau County FCE, but no date has been set at this time.

All clubs day will be combined with the quarterly council meeting in March.

The meeting was adjourned and members had the annual Christmas luncheon, prepared by Brandtner. Following the meal, members enjoyed a game of "dirty Santa," which provided much fun and laughter for the gift exchange.