'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video

When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video.

Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody video.

This year, Glass parodied an audition for the TV show "America's Got Talent."

Glass sang to the tune of Blue Suede's "Hooked on a Feeling" that he's "closing the building."

"I've signed the decree kids, that school is closed, you see," Glass sang during the song's chorus.

This is the fifth snow-day parody video Glass has created.

Last year, Glass sang "Here it snowed again, just stay home" to the tune of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." Other videos featured Glass singing Vanilla Ice's "Ice, Ice, Baby" and "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.