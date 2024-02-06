All sections
custom ad
January 21, 2022

'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video

When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video. Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody video...

Monica Obradovic
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass sings "Hooked on a Feeling" dressed as Star-Lord from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Since 2018, Glass has sung in parody videos to announce the first snow day of each academic year.
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass sings "Hooked on a Feeling" dressed as Star-Lord from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Since 2018, Glass has sung in parody videos to announce the first snow day of each academic year.Screenshot

When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video.

Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody video.

This year, Glass parodied an audition for the TV show "America's Got Talent."

Glass sang to the tune of Blue Suede's "Hooked on a Feeling" that he's "closing the building."

"I've signed the decree kids, that school is closed, you see," Glass sang during the song's chorus.

This is the fifth snow-day parody video Glass has created.

Last year, Glass sang "Here it snowed again, just stay home" to the tune of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." Other videos featured Glass singing Vanilla Ice's "Ice, Ice, Baby" and "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.

The most recent video posted Wednesday night garnered 5,500 views as of Thursday afternoon.

The video featured Presley Angle of Ritter Real Estate as a judge of "America's Got Talent." To appear in the video, Angle was a top bidder at the 2021 Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation Penguin Party.

Glass told the show's judges, including music mogul Simon Cowell, he always wanted to be a superhero and do something to impact the world.

The superintendent then ditched his original audition song, Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," with "Hooked on a Feeling."

Soon after, Glass appeared on a screen behind the stage as Drax the Destroyer from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.

Then, dressed as Star-Lord, the movie's main hero, Glass announced the snow day to the tune of the song.

Find this story on www.semissourian.com and follow the link to see the full video.

