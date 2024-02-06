All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 5, 2020

Clippard students in third round of national Literacy Bowl

Students at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau have advanced to the third round — nationals — in Imagine Learning’s second annual Literacy Bowl, school officials announced. Imagine Learning has a Language and Literacy supplemental software program the school purchased, said principal Amy Emmenderfer, and Clippard students have taken off with it...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Students in Abby Tinnin's first-grade class work on exercises for the 2020 Imagine Literacy Bowl on Friday at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.
Students in Abby Tinnin's first-grade class work on exercises for the 2020 Imagine Literacy Bowl on Friday at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.Marybeth Niederkorn

Students at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau have advanced to the third round — nationals — in Imagine Learning’s second annual Literacy Bowl, school officials announced.

Imagine Learning has a Language and Literacy supplemental software program the school purchased, said principal Amy Emmenderfer, and Clippard students have taken off with it.

The Literacy Bowl uses football imagery to get students excited about the big game — a play on the National Football League’s Super Bowl, Emmenderfer said.

“The lessons are so much like video games,” Emmenderfer said. “They love it.”

Students can log in at school or at home, Emmenderfer said, since it’s a web-based software, and they can log minutes spent reading, and complete lessons.

Correct answers score points, and students can earn booster points to go toward changing their avatars or other fun side benefits, Emmenderfer said.

A “data wall” down the hall from the principal’s office is updated with student progress, Emmenderfer said, so students can visually see how they’re doing.

Students are tested three times a year, and that data is used to evaluate areas where students’ skills are strongest, could use bolstering, or need additional attention, Emmenderfer said.

Those skill levels then help designate student groups, where peers work together at a similar level and aid in each other’s learning process, Emmenderfer said — so students who might struggle with a lesson and therefore tune it out, can instead work on material and engage with it together.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Kids are working on their level,” Emmenderfer said, adding, “They see some success, and it’s encouraging.”

Teachers plan for at least 90 minutes per week allotted to the software, she added.

Clippard students finished the second round right after Christmas break, Emmenderfer said.

Clippard Elementary is now up against Kathleen H. Wilbur Elementary of the Colonial School District in Delaware, said Cape Girardeau School District spokeswoman Kristin Tallent.

The final round began Monday and will end at 6 p.m. Friday local time, Tallent said.

The national winner will be named Feb. 10.

The competition’s winning school will host the National Imagine Literacy Champion award celebration. It will include top classroom and student recognition, a gift card, and the 2020 National Imagine Literacy Bowl trophy, Tallent said.

The runner-up school will also receive a gift card, and a commemorative certificate.

“To me, I think we’re already winners,” Emmenderfer said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy